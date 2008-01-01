Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Director
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
CG Supervisor
Job description
Encore VFX currently has an opening for a CG Supervisor. This position will be located in Burbank, CA.
The CG Supervisor will ensure the throughput of shots to completion via client approval, and maintain a functioning environment where the artists and client can focus on performance without technical hindrance.Responsibilities and Duties:
Qualifications:
- working in conjunction with the VFX Supervisor, Producer, and Production Manager to develop a strong and flexible CG pipeline
- working with the Project Coordinator and Producer to facilitate the scheduling of artists and resources
- working with the VFX Supervisors to provide artistic and technical notes to the team
- developing, maintaining, and/or approving 3D techniques
- providing team-building by developing structure
- leading artists, while delegating roles and responsibilities
- following CG elements from concept through to final comp, overseeing all elements created by the CG team
- conducting industry research and development
- designing, executing, and managing high-level CG for use in final compositing through a team, reporting progress to the VFX Supervisor
- may also be called upon to work "on the box" as the lead artist as show size and needs require
Visual targets and quality
- addresses the body of work arriving from scanning. Previews for initial color-correction requirements and initial shot composite requirements
- monitors shot continuity in all aspects of quality control, including final color-correction for timely delivery
Team Training
- ensures leads are fluent with production techniques
- defines crew training plans with leads
- oversees training of new team members
- conducts one-on-one training with team members
Team Guidance
- facilitates production needs of every team member
- guides and mentors team members
- maintains team morale
R&D
- tests new techniques and technology as necessary
- helps leads and crew develop "one-off" techniques as necessary
Scheduling and daily work
- makes shot deliveries with Producer and Coordinator
- monitors resources, throughout each day, and delegates work priorities based on fluctuations in schedule and shot progress
- oversees the management of the resource workload
- monitors the render queue and reviews previous night logs for deviance on a daily basis
- reviews progress of shots for film-out on a daily basis, and approves shots as ready for film-out when the criteria are met
- assisting with notes and archives if necessary
Software knowledge
- should have good working knowledge utilizing 3ds Max, Maya, VRay, Houdini, and Mantra in a Linux environment
- working knowledge of Massive, Mari, and Syntheyes a plus
