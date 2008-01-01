Cogswell College is looking for Celebrity Faculty who are excited to teach courses and lead student projects!

Candidates should be currently employed and working industry professionals. Courses can be scheduled at night and on weekends to accommodate your current job.

Celebrity Faculty will be compensated a minimum of $5000 per class per term.

Qualifications

Requirements:

Currently employed and working industry professional.

Over 5 years of industry experience in the field of Games or Animation.

Demonstrated and proven track record of excellence in field.

Recipient may have received awards, or other industry acknowledgment of achievement.

Ability to work with and help students. Teaching or leadership experience in an academic or professional setting is preferred.

Active record of professional achievement as demonstrated by the following: screenings, exhibitions, professional practice, publications, grants, or other scholarship.

Requirements for Animation Celebrity Faculty:

A resume listing all relevant accomplishments.

Evidence of the impact of the nominee’s accomplishments (e.g., favorable mention in appropriate publications; receipt of honors, prizes, and/or recognitions; citations in the literature).

Industry experience including 5 or more films, animations, or commercial products credited and delivered.

Portfolio or demo reel showing creative skills and a strong understanding of the principles of animation.

Supervisory experience as a Lead or Supervisor in the field of Animation or Visual Effects.

Experience with related technologies and techniques: Virtual Reality, Facial Animation/rigging, motion capture, 2D storyboarding, 2D animation skills, et cetera.

Understanding of 3D layout, previsualization, and shot development in a production pipeline.

Requirements for Game Celebrity Faculty:

Evidence of the impact of the nominee’s accomplishments (e.g., favorable mention in appropriate publications; receipt of honors, prizes, and/or recognitions; citations in the literature).

Industry experience including 5 or more published and delivered (“shipped”) game titles.

Portfolio or demo reel showing creative skills and a strong understanding of the principles of Game Design through design, art, or engineering.

Supervisory experience as a Lead or Director level position in the field of Games.

Experience with related technologies and techniques: Virtual Reality, Game engines, Level Design, et cetera.

Understanding of game design, 3D environment design, animation, or engineering, in a game pipeline.

Course Requirements

All courses taught be celebrity faculty will be recorded and streamed-live.

All courses taught by celebrity faculty will be marketed externally and internally.

Courses may include some external students attending but not graded.

Application Materials

Qualified applicants must submit the following:

Letter of application

Resume

Names and contact information of three professional references (no letters at this time).

Website link or DVD that includes personal work and examples of student work (finalists may be asked to submit more work).

List of work samples that includes titles, dates, and media of each work; clear directions for specialized use and navigation, and your role in work (Head of Department, Director, Lead Designer, Creative Executive, Senior Programmer, President, Supervisor, et cetera).

Interested applicants, please apply here: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1561998