On Fig, the community is the center of the publishing process, and the focus is on successful development and commercial viability rather than solely on the funding campaign. Fig empowers developers and passionate fans alike to bring well-known franchises and undiscovered indie titles to market, while allowing the community to also be able to invest in the financial success.

Successful projects on Fig have ranged from high profile campaigns for inXile’s Wastelands 3, Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2, Snapshot Games’ Phoenix Point and Interabang’s Jay and SIlent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch to innovative indie games including Kingdoms and Castles, Solstice Chronicles: MIA, and Trackless.

Fig, based in San Francisco, recently completed a Series A round and is backed by top tier venture capital firms, including Spark Capital and Greycroft Partners. For more information, visit fig.co and follow us on twitter.com/playfig and facebook.com/playfig.

Description of Role

We’re hiring a campaign manager who will closely partner with independent videogame developers to project manage and assist them in successfully completing their crowdfunding campaigns on Fig. You will have the awesome responsibility of being the day-to-day Fig contact for the developer.

The Campaign Manager will have responsibility over these areas:

Onboarding developers. When developers start working with Fig, help them prepare their Fig campaigns. This includes walking them through our campaign planning playbook and campaign editor tool.

Campaign planning. Assist developers on the big picture strategy for the overall campaign and the finer details, such as reviewing the campaign copy, scheduling key dates and designing the rewards bundles.

Campaign management. Manage campaigns from Fig’s side, so you’ll need to be an expert in project management, juggling multiple campaigns, ensuring that the developer is tracking to schedule and also coordinating with the rest of the Fig team to make sure everything is accounted for. You’ll be proactive in addressing and resolving gaps as they arise and escalating issues as necessary.

Campaign promotion. Assist developers and Fig in specific marketing initiatives for the campaign. Reach out to and work with marketing partners to drive more audience to the campaign. Plan and compose email newsletters promoting campaign launches and new game releases.

Analytics. Actively measure, monitor, and report key performance metrics for Fig’s campaigns, such as backer count and amounts raised.

Assist in developer relations. Since you’ll be the day-to-day Fig contact for developers, you’ll be in regular contact with developers through email, phone and Discord. Continue interfacing with developers as they develop the game and ready the game for launch, such as periodic check-ins. Provide logistical support prior the game’s worldwide release.

What we’re looking for

Given the responsibilities and its critical role in interacting with developers and project managing, we believe these qualities would be important for success:

Pro-Active / Entrepreneurial. We’re a small team working on something big. This requires us to move quickly, be scrappy, and take the extra effort. We’re looking for someone who will be inspired to think boldly and try new things in different ways to get unexpected results. We’re also advancing a new publishing model, so you’ll have to be comfortable using your creativity to come up with solutions for new situations.

Attention to detail and highly organized. You’ll be in charge of making sure our campaigns run smoothly. Because Fig campaigns are both an e-commerce and investment experience, you’ll need to make sure all the details are set.

Strong people skills. You’ll be the face of Fig and possibly the only interaction some developers have with us. Have a service-oriented approach to work and communicate clearly and professionally, in person, over the phone or through email.

Strong communication skills. Be in constant communication with the developers we work with. We want them to know they are a priority to us and feel comfortable coming to us with questions/concerns.

Interest in (or intense passion for) video games. Our mission is to help independent developers create great, innovative games. You’ll have a chance to work with some of the most talented developers in the industry.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree

At least one year of prior work experience, ideally in the video game industry

Pluses: project management experience, marketing experience

Benefits

Market-rate compensation. This is contract position.

Meet and work with some of the world’s greatest indie game developers

Location

San Francisco (SOMA/South Park area)



