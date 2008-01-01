Respawn Entertainment is a tight and talented team assembled from some of the most respected video game companies out there. We’re a resilient bunch of seasoned veterans who are thrilled to come to work each day to tackle exciting technical challenges.

Our motto is fun game-play first, and we’re looking for a highly skilled Camera Systems Designer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to create an incredible Star Wars™ experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars™ Universe and is invigorated by the Camera Scripting process for third person action/adventure games.

What you’ll do...

Design and own the camera systems for the game.

Tune and maintain the camera systems.

Develop strategies for scripting cameras for levels.

Own all elements of the run-time camera system. This includes combat cameras, the game’s default cameras, level scripted cameras and cinematic cameras.

Implement initial and polish passes.

Work closely with level designers and lead designer to ensure scripted results match vision for the game.

Work closely with combat designers and lead designer to script combat cameras.

Collaborate with the design team and other departments to ensure the best quality results.

Ideally, you will have…

Seen multiple AAA titles from beginning to end.

Have strong experience scripting video game cameras.

This could be level cameras, systems cameras, combat cameras, cinematic cameras, etc.

The more varied the experience, the better! Extremely knowledgeable and passionate about cinematography, photography and scene composition.

Experience in Maya and/or Unreal (or comparable 3D packages).

Understand the camera scripting process inside and out.

Speak knowledgeably in regards to camera systems used in games of all types.

Passion for video games!

Please provide a portfolio that demonstrates superior camera design sensibilities.

This can come in several forms including, a shipped title or a mod created for a retail game.

A good sample is fun to play, is professionally polished, and is intuitively playable, accessible, and well rounded.

Perks…

Our employees are the secret sauce to our success and we do our best to show our appreciation with:

Beautiful and spacious contemporary campus complete with ping pong, foosball, pool table, fully stocked kitchen and of course…video games.

State of the art on-site gym, along with daily yoga classes.

Tons of off-site healthy activities for employees to join with other Respawn Employees; triathlons, marathons, hikes, biking and open water swims to name a few.

Fun monthly parties with free babysitting provided for parents.

Top of the line healthcare benefits (including dental and vision) with zero out of pocket premiums each month for employees.

Generous paid time off and holidays.

Matching 401K.

On-site massages and car washes available.

Friendly, caring co-workers and management.

To consider you for this role we’ll want to see a portfolio with relevant work samples.

To apply, please submit your resume here: https://jobs.lever.co/respawn/4a88f857-8efe-4762-a863-052b3229bd2e/apply