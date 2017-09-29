C# Unity Developer

FLSA Status:

Exempt Type: Full-time

About the position

As a Unity Developer at AxonVR, you will shape the interface between game engine and haptic response by implementing, testing, and maintaining a Unity plug-in for AxonVR’s HaptX™ SDK. You will have a direct and significant impact on what we ship to customers as we inspire them to explore Virtual Reality You Can Feel™.

The candidate should feel comfortable interfacing with third-party APIs and designing software architectures. This role requires a solid foundation in C#, and intuition in the fields of physics and mathematics. This position is integral in the optimization, and creation, of backend tools and is more of a technical role rather than a creative one, though there will be some opportunity to contribute creatively to game engine projects used for customer sample content and internal haptics.

This is a full-time position in sunny San Luis Obispo, California, a city National Geographic considers one of the “happiest places on Earth.” You will be the newest member of a tight-knit, collaborative team of approximately 20 engineers who love what they do.

Essential duties include

Plotting software architecture design and implementation strategy with other team members

Implementing, optimizing, and maintaining the Unity plug-in that supports AxonVR’s HaptX™ SDK

Writing clean, well-documented, testable code

Testing and debugging code

Participating in a multi-disciplinary engineering team through verbal and written communication

Participating in code and design reviews





Required skills, expertise, and availability

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science, software engineering or related field

C#

Strong familiarity with the Unity game engine or Unreal 4.0

Software architecture design

Mathematics / geometry (e.g. vector math, trigonometry)

Physics (mechanics)

Version control utilities (e.g. GitHub)

Desired skills and experience

(Preferred) C++

(Preferred) Prior VR development

(Optional) Art asset creation

(Optional) Experience with game engines other than Unity

Would you like to apply for this job: http://grnh.se/pmh0w11

Have these skills, but maybe not all the required experience, and yet you love giving demos? Then consider this job: http://grnh.se/j6wtey1

About AxonVR

AxonVR reshapes the way we interact with technology by bringing lifelike touch to digital experiences. Our HaptX™ Platform—a technology suite engaging force feedback at large and small scales—offers an unprecedented level of immersion in virtual reality. Founded in 2012, AxonVR is a team of engineers, designers and storytellers based in Seattle, Washington, and San Luis Obispo, California.

AxonVR is proud to offer its employees comprehensive health insurance, a 401(k) plan, paid time off, and equity options.