C/C++ Gameplay Programmer

Based out of Salt Lake City UT, TruGolf remains a leader in the golf simulation industry for over 25 years. TruGolf’s heritage begins with Access Software, creator of the wildly popular Links series of golf games. In addition to building golf ball tracking hardware, TruGolf is the developer of the state-of-the-art E6Golf simulation software.

Here at TruGolf, we pride ourselves on our cutting edge software that is unmatched in realism, golf swing analysis feedback, and ball tracking technology.

TruGolf is looking for talented programmers to help us build our next generation simulation / game technology. Golf skills are not necessary, but if you have a passion for coding, love computer games and/or golf, and want to build something cool, we could use your help!

We are in need of a c++ programmer to assist us in completing our 3D in-engine level editor tool. Primarily, this is tool creation position, but we would like someone who is comfortable enough to work in other areas of the game.

Required Skills

Strong knowledge of C/C++ and object oriented programming is mandatory.

Someone who is a good team worker – someone teachable, can tackle problems on their own, and gives good feedback.

Excellent problem solving skills.

Ability to clearly comment code and conform to specific coding standards.

Strong 3D math skills.

Work experience in 3D engine source code

Desired Skills and Pluses