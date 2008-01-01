Telltale’s Build Engineering group is responsible for managing build and distribution systems for episodic games on the Xbox One, XBOX 360, PS3, PS4, iOS, PC, Mac and Android platforms. Working in a small group and communicating with production, QA, and core technology, they ensure accurate, platform tuned, and stable management of builds for the studio. The build engineer wears many hats; diagnosing bugs, building automated processes, and reviewing content for platform fidelity. It’s a great position to expand your knowledge of platforms, engine development and impact every game that Telltale ships.



Responsibilities:



Produce a great deal of builds daily for QA and public distribution; which includes builds review, tracking, diagnosis, delivery, and archiving

Creation of distribution builds and end-user presentation (installers, console finishing protocols, etc.)

Design and implement tools and processes to support build automation and accurate delivery

Take an active interest in game quality, ensuring content is at the highest quality for each platform

Be communicative to production about status of builds, including changing priorities, product holds, engine stability, and estimation of delivery

Debug issues in builds before they are delivered, identifying potential problem areas, investigating bugs, and mining data sets

Surveying and notification of console development changes in support of the engineering team

Essential Skills and Experience:



Knowledge and background in build management and distribution (Console experience preferred)

Able to demonstrate clear and concise written and verbal communication skills

Have proven strong organizational skills and task management skills

Experience with C/C++ and development tools like Visual Studio

Have a passion for games and a solid understanding of game platforms and systems

Thrive under pressure, maintaining a steady pace to your work in the face of multiple deadlines

Preferred Skills and Experience:





3 or more years experience in the games business

Previous build experience with any of the following platforms: Windows, Mac OSX, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, PS3, PSP, or IOS devices

Knowledge of continuous integration and automation systems (Cruise control, QuickBuild, anthill, Teamcity, etc.; Particularly Bamboo )

) Proficiency with high level scripting languages (examples: Javascript, Lua, Python, Perl, NSIS)

Quality Assurance experience

B.S. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience



Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.



Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.