Looking for a Build Engineer!





We’re on the lookout for an experienced build engineer/programmer to help out on the next big batch of Shovel Knight updates and future projects! You’ll be a core and integral part of the Shovel Knight team: responsible for designing, implementing, and expanding our build systems: creating automated systems to ease the development, testing, deployment, and submission of new builds. You should feel comfortable integrating the build system with our custom engine, handling programming tasks from implementing build scripts to building automated recording features in our engine.





Please note, we are open to this being a contract position. If you’re interested in that route, we’d estimate the work around 3-6 months.





Responsibilities

Development and maintenance of build systems.

Automating systems to deliver builds to team members and deployment targets, including QA.

Programming for engine and tools.

Increase build efficiency and testing capabilities.

Define and document processes and systems.

Assist in additional roles at the company as interested - from IT and DevOps to all parts of game creation from business and marketing to art and design decisions.

Qualifications

Master's degree or equivalent; or five years related experience/training; or combination of education and experience.

Proficient in C and C++ programming languages and Visual Studio.

Good knowledge of scripting and programming languages (eg Batch, Bash, Python, Perl)

Familiarity with network and Windows server administration.

Familiarity with SVN, continuous integration, and their administration.

Experience developing install and patch packages.

Development experience in Windows, Mac, Linux, and console platforms environments.

Willing to work in Los Angeles office.

Perks

Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!

Working in our beautiful penthouse office located on the Marina in Los Angeles!

Robust medical and dental insurance (if full-time)

Profit Sharing and Bonus plans (if full-time)

401k Retirement Plan (if full-time)

Unlimited vacation and sick days (if full-time)

Free onsite parking

Fully stocked kitchen with unlimited snacks!

Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

If this looks like a job you’d be interested in, please get in touch here.