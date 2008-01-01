Build and Release Manager

We’re looking for a highly skilled Build Manager who will embrace our culture and share his/her hard earned expertise to make and deliver builds to internal and external parties, and ensure that releases go smoothly. We’re picturing someone who is experienced in AAA game development, passionate about the build process, and eager to help our teams hit their development goals. If this sounds like you, we look forward to seeing your resume!

What you’ll do...

Create, review, and distribute Builds and Patches.

Maintain build scripts and fix issues when they arise.

Coordinate cert and submission schedule with publisher and studio project management.

Coordinate server deploys.

Work proactively with the team when errors occur in the build process, helping to identify the cause(s) and what’s needed to fix the build.

Work with marketing via project management on creating and coordinating “exceptional” builds for events outside of the normal release schedule.

Integrate localization changes and track and fix localization bugs.

Help refine integration plan for production builds and branch plan.

Perform integrations for production builds and server hot fixes.

Coordinate with QA team on production build testing.

Communicate status of builds and associated deadlines.

Continually improve release and integration processes.

Ideally, you will have…

Familiarity with Perforce, including branching, integration, and merging techniques.

Experience shipping builds on PS4, XB1, and PC.

Knowledge of 1st party packaging requirements.

A strong drive to be proactive. A knack for predicting/catching issues before they come up, and a sense of urgency in resolving them when they do arise.

Passion for making and playing games.

Shipped AAA game(s) preferred.

Benefits & Perks…

Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.

401K with company match and no vesting period.

Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).

Relocation assistance.

Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.

Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.

Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.

Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.

Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.

Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.

Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.

State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.

On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.

A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.

Friendly, caring co-workers and management.