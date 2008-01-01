Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Are you passionate about complex software validation, delivering great tools, and creating efficient, scalable build and test automation systems? Do you have good knowledge of build processes including the ability to fine-tune them for maximum performance?Are you someone who regularly demonstrates flexibility and breadth in your role, from being able to drive issues across teams to performing Jenkins configuration updates? If so, this is the role for you!

As a Build and Release Engineer you will assist with architecture and coding of infrastructure for developing, building, verifying, deploying, and releasing our technology in collaboration with other engineers, developers, and internal stakeholders. You will develop internal tools related to deployment, build and release automation. Collaborate with teams to determine build schedule and support the build and release process.

What You’ll Do:

Develop and support internal tools related to software configuration/deployment, software build, continuous integration, and release automation

Coordinates the release management and deployment activities including the execution of automated deployment plans and checklists.

Maintain Jenkins jobs and investigate failure

Tune build processes to be faster

Design and create new features for the build system

Bring new build projects online as needed

Help other teams with their Jenkins jobs or setting up custom build jobs as needed

Work with game team to coordinate weekly releases

Own and maintain the deployment scripts and jobs for deploying to production

Create documentation on how the build works and teach engineers and producers how to use it

Build dashboards as time allows to give better visibility into our development and deployment process

What We Seek:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

2+ years of experience as a build, automation engineer, software engineer or similar

Experience with Jenkins or other build/continuous integration systems

Experience with Perforce

Knowledge of continuous build, release and deployment systems.

Experience merging with source control and complex deployment topologies

Focus on automation and continuous integration around build environments

Experience working on Mac, Linux and Windows environments

Nice to have: Unity3d experience, ruby on rails

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com

