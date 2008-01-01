Brand Manager

Summary:

As a leader within the publishing team, you will take ownership of the marketing of Telltale's episodic game series’, and third party titles. You will define the programs that support them, and will be accountable for their performance. Your innovative strategic campaigns, big and small, will be a major part of the engine driving revenue for this award-winning studio. You are a proven master tactician and planner, with the ability to see the big picture, and drill down into the details, in order to get the best possible results. Reports to Senior Director of Marketing.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute marketing campaigns for the games you work on, while adhering to agreed timelines.

Work closely with the development team on creative production and delivery to ensure marketing materials are delivered on schedule.

Be the ambassador for your products and point of contact in the Telltale Publishing team with external partners and IP holders.

Manage product budgets effectively, ensuring all spending is approved and within budget, with a view to maximize delivery, impact, and efficiency.

Work closely with external media buying and marketing agencies to deliver effective media buys, and the creation of ‘AAA’ assets and campaign components.

Work closely with internal PR Teams to ensure that the PR plan supports the marketing plan.

Liaise with the Telltale electronic publishing team to ensure that digital retail needs, including those of Steam, Sony, Microsoft, Apple and others, are effectively supported and that those relationships remain profitable and optimized.

Ensure expert knowledge across owned titles and associated genres (including forecasting, key selling features, delivery dates, market and genre status and history, any territory specifics, and competitor titles).

Work with IP holders and third party developers to make the most of the partnership, with a view to building the maximum amount of exposure for your products.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with all Telltale teams to ensure fully aligned execution of marketing strategies.

Desired Skills & Experience:

You must have at least two years of product marketing experience, ideally within the games industry, or related entertainment industries.

Having a knowledge of and passion for Telltale’s existing games is a strong bonus.

You have a demonstrable record of driving revenue growth.

Your presentation skills are excellent: one on one to amphitheaters.

You have a portfolio of ‘AAA’ marketing elements you directed the creation of: video, print, digital.

You are able to plan for and effectively deal with timing changes in order to maintain marketing goals.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.