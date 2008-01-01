JOB TITLE: Backend Web API Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Be a part of a growing company and join our fun and exciting team! At Game Circus, we’re easy-going and have a casual atmosphere, yet are constantly striving to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone!
Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus is constantly striving to create the best family-friendly mobile games. Many of Game Circus’ apps have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms, and we take pride in being behind some of the most popular mobile games in the world! We maintain an easy going, casual atmosphere where our employees enjoy coming to work each day with flexible hours and vacation time.
We are currently looking for a full-time Backend Web API Engineer to join our backend development team to help build and maintain multiplayer API’s and tools for upcoming new titles. This is a full-stack position with an emphasis on backend server programming. The successful candidate should have direct industry experience with both PHP and Node.js, writing backend services for both RESTful API’s and websocket solutions. A strong Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps background is a plus.
This engineer will work closely with our game designers, producers, Unity3D programmers and QA teams. The candidate must be organized, have strong communication skills, work well on a team and follow company coding standards and best practices.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Build new RESTful PHP API's to support our multiplayer games and in-game social features
Extend our Node.js websocket framework/application to support live multiplayer games
Build data pipeline solutions to facilitate ingesting and processing player and game data from partner API's into our data warehouse.
Create and maintain utilities for use in development, testing, and deployment
Create and maintain technical documentation
Work closely with our Production team to estimate feature scope and meet milestones
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
5+ years industry experience working in Unix-based environments
3+ years’ experience creating back-end solutions for mobile apps & games (iOS, Android, and/or Amazon)
Mastery of PHP utilizing the latest OOP Patterns
Strong Full Stack experience including: PHP, NginX, HTML/CSS, HTTP protocol, JavaScript (jQuery or similar)
Experience with PHP 5.6+
Experience building RESTful API’s
Experience with FaceBook OpenGraph
Experience with Apple & Google server-to-server solutions
Mastery of Node.js
Experience with ES6+
Experience building Node Modules
Experience building WebSocket solutions
SQL Database Programming (Aurora/MySQL strongly desired)
NoSQL Databases (Redis strongly desired)
Experience with AngularJS or similar (React, Ember, Backbone, etc.) for dashboard development
Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Expertise with TDD and/or BDD
Experience with GIT
Experience with Agile & Scrum a plus
Additional experience a plus
Python for data processing
Unity3D and/or C#
POSITION LOGISTICS
Candidates must be currently authorized to work in the US
The candidate will work at our studio in Addison, TX
This is 40+ hour per week full-time position