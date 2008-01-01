JOB TITLE: Backend Web API Engineer JOB DESCRIPTION: Be a part of a growing company and join our fun and exciting team! At Game Circus, we’re easy-going and have a casual atmosphere, yet are constantly striving to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone! Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus is constantly striving to create the best family-friendly mobile games. Many of Game Circus’ apps have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms, and we take pride in being behind some of the most popular mobile games in the world! We maintain an easy going, casual atmosphere where our employees enjoy coming to work each day with flexible hours and vacation time. We are currently looking for a full-time Backend Web API Engineer to join our backend development team to help build and maintain multiplayer API’s and tools for upcoming new titles. This is a full-stack position with an emphasis on backend server programming. The successful candidate should have direct industry experience with both PHP and Node.js, writing backend services for both RESTful API’s and websocket solutions. A strong Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps background is a plus. This engineer will work closely with our game designers, producers, Unity3D programmers and QA teams. The candidate must be organized, have strong communication skills, work well on a team and follow company coding standards and best practices. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIESBuild new RESTful PHP API's to support our multiplayer games and in-game social featuresExtend our Node.js websocket framework/application to support live multiplayer gamesBuild data pipeline solutions to facilitate ingesting and processing player and game data from partner API's into our data warehouse.Create and maintain utilities for use in development, testing, and deploymentCreate and maintain technical documentationWork closely with our Production team to estimate feature scope and meet milestonesEDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTSBachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience5+ years industry experience working in Unix-based environments3+ years’ experience creating back-end solutions for mobile apps & games (iOS, Android, and/or Amazon)Mastery of PHP utilizing the latest OOP PatternsStrong Full Stack experience including: PHP, NginX, HTML/CSS, HTTP protocol, JavaScript (jQuery or similar)Experience with PHP 5.6+Experience building RESTful API’sExperience with FaceBook OpenGraphExperience with Apple & Google server-to-server solutionsMastery of Node.jsExperience with ES6+Experience building Node ModulesExperience building WebSocket solutionsSQL Database Programming (Aurora/MySQL strongly desired)NoSQL Databases (Redis strongly desired)Experience with AngularJS or similar (React, Ember, Backbone, etc.) for dashboard developmentExperience with Amazon Web Services (AWS)Expertise with TDD and/or BDDExperience with GITExperience with Agile & Scrum a plusAdditional experience a plusPython for data processingUnity3D and/or C# POSITION LOGISTICSCandidates must be currently authorized to work in the USThe candidate will work at our studio in Addison, TXThis is 40+ hour per week full-time position