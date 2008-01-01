Back End / Infrastructure Engineer

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Infrastructure Engineer to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!

You will be joining our team to build infrastructure and game services for a new online multiplayer game. You will design and implement a stable, flexible, and reliable hybrid cloud-based back end as well as the services that it provides.

Responsibilities:

Devise, evaluate, and test different cloud architectures and topologies

Write orchestration, deployment, monitoring, and administration tools

Independently design, schedule, integrate, and implement game-related services (such as authentication, chat, marketplace)

Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Qualifications:

Experience and expertise with cloud computing systems such as AWS and GCE

Experience with source control, configuration, and monitoring technologies

5+ years of Python and/or Go experience

Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game

Work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Would Love to See:

Experience with NoSQL databases

Enthusiasm for playing (and making!) games

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in a science or engineering field

Or equivalent industry experience

Please Note: