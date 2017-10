Experience with audio middleware (preferably Wwise) and/or other low-level audio APIs (e.g. XAudio2).

Experience with audio middleware (preferably Wwise) and/or other low-level audio APIs (e.g. XAudio2).

Fluent in C++, strong C# skills.

Maintain and expand our audio technology to enable our designers to create world class game audio.

Work closely with the audio design team to improve our audio tools and workflows.

Work with the audio team to implement new features and improve existing audio systems.

We are looking for an experienced Audio Software Engineer. As an Audio Software Engineer you will work on all aspects of the audio engine. You will improve and expand the audio engines feature set and tools, enabling the audio designers to focus on creating amazing game audio.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message