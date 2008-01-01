Avalanche Studios in search of an Audio Programmer for an exciting high-profile unannounced AAA console title.

As an audio programmer, you will be responsible for developing and improving SFX, dialogue, music and other audio systems within the Avalanche engine.

Audio development will involve our in-house sound development tools as well as the FMOD middleware API and our C++ game engine code. You will work closely with the game teams and our sound designers to innovate within the area of sound in an open world.

The ideal candidate should be a highly motivated individual who can communicate well with a diverse and cross-discipline team of developers. The candidate should also have the ability to plan and carry out programming tasks to required levels of quality and on-time.

Required qualifications

3+ years of professional C/C++ programming experience

Audio Programming experience on at least one shipped, AAA, console title

A passion for audio and music in games

Beneficial qualifications