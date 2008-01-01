webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
This job has expired and you can't apply for it anymore. Start a new search.
Company Name:
Binari Sonori America Inc. - A Keywords studio
Website:
http://www.binarisonori.com
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Audio
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree

AUDIO MANAGER

Audio Manager - Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Audio Manager for our company in LA. This person will:

  • Coordinate with the international sales team to identify and prioritize opportunities
  • Maintain strong business relationships with existing customers and forge new relationships to specific prospect
  • Make presentations, persuade decision makers, negotiate service contracts, manage relationships, and close deals
  • Prepare proposals and quotations for existing client and prospect clients, in cooperation with the local and international KW audio team, for both Union and non-Union projects
  • Support the production team assessing the best resources, tools and processes for the  execution of projects
  • Be the reference contact for Audio original production and Audio localization for Binari Sonori America clients

Desired Skills & Experience

  • Background in English audio/voice production for videogames for 5 years minimum preferred
  • Knowledge of SAG & non SAG practices, casting, talent management
  • Knowledge of facial and motion capture, music and SFX
  • Knowledge of audio SW tools and audio HW tools
  • Knowledge of International Production and Localization
  • Advanced user of MS Office (Excel in particular)
  • Strong understanding of game development industry
  • Strong experience in working with game developers/publishers
  • Ability to create and manage proposals and quotations
  • Great communication skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Customer-focused approach with positive attitude toward win-win solutions
  • Ability to identify competitors’ strengths and weaknesses to create competitive advantage
  • Professional and comfortable with multicultural clients
  • Experience and knowledge of various audio gear and software
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

 

 

Additional information

Full-time job

Senior level experience

Base salary, bonus and benefits