Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
AUDIO MANAGER
Audio Manager - Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Audio Manager for our company in LA. This person will:
- Coordinate with the international sales team to identify and prioritize opportunities
- Maintain strong business relationships with existing customers and forge new relationships to specific prospect
- Make presentations, persuade decision makers, negotiate service contracts, manage relationships, and close deals
- Prepare proposals and quotations for existing client and prospect clients, in cooperation with the local and international KW audio team, for both Union and non-Union projects
- Support the production team assessing the best resources, tools and processes for the execution of projects
- Be the reference contact for Audio original production and Audio localization for Binari Sonori America clients
Desired Skills & Experience
- Background in English audio/voice production for videogames for 5 years minimum preferred
- Knowledge of SAG & non SAG practices, casting, talent management
- Knowledge of facial and motion capture, music and SFX
- Knowledge of audio SW tools and audio HW tools
- Knowledge of International Production and Localization
- Advanced user of MS Office (Excel in particular)
- Strong understanding of game development industry
- Strong experience in working with game developers/publishers
- Ability to create and manage proposals and quotations
- Great communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Customer-focused approach with positive attitude toward win-win solutions
- Ability to identify competitors’ strengths and weaknesses to create competitive advantage
- Professional and comfortable with multicultural clients
- Experience and knowledge of various audio gear and software
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
Additional information
Full-time job
Senior level experience
Base salary, bonus and benefits