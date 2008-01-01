Audio Manager - Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Audio Manager for our company in LA. This person will:

Coordinate with the international sales team to identify and prioritize opportunities

Maintain strong business relationships with existing customers and forge new relationships to specific prospect

Make presentations, persuade decision makers, negotiate service contracts, manage relationships, and close deals

Prepare proposals and quotations for existing client and prospect clients, in cooperation with the local and international KW audio team, for both Union and non-Union projects

Support the production team assessing the best resources, tools and processes for the execution of projects

Be the reference contact for Audio original production and Audio localization for Binari Sonori America clients

Desired Skills & Experience

Background in English audio/voice production for videogames for 5 years minimum preferred

Knowledge of SAG & non SAG practices, casting, talent management

Knowledge of facial and motion capture, music and SFX

Knowledge of audio SW tools and audio HW tools

Knowledge of International Production and Localization

Advanced user of MS Office (Excel in particular)

Strong understanding of game development industry

Strong experience in working with game developers/publishers

Ability to create and manage proposals and quotations

Great communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Customer-focused approach with positive attitude toward win-win solutions

Ability to identify competitors’ strengths and weaknesses to create competitive advantage

Professional and comfortable with multicultural clients

Experience and knowledge of various audio gear and software

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Additional information

Full-time job

Senior level experience

Base salary, bonus and benefits