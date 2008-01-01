Infinity Ward is currently seeking an Associate Tools Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate should have several years of full-time programming experience in games, film, or a similar environment with a mix of technical and creative individuals/teams. We are looking for someone who is passionate about working with content creators and engineers of other disciplines to build awesome tools. This is an exciting opportunity to join an award winning video game developer and work with the best gaming talent in the world.

