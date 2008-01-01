webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Associate Tools Engineer

Infinity Ward is currently seeking an Associate Tools Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate should have several years of full-time programming experience in games, film, or a similar environment with a mix of technical and creative individuals/teams.  We are looking for someone who is passionate about working with content creators and engineers of other disciplines to build awesome tools. This is an exciting opportunity to join an award winning video game developer and work with the best gaming talent in the world.  

 

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Increase usability and decrease iteration time in both build pipeline technology as well as user-facing content creation tools
  • Communicate with stakeholders, evaluate needs, identify goals, and implement high quality software that facilitate the creative production process

 

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, or equivalent work experience
  • Team motivated with a good work ethic and desire to constantly improve
  • Experience with C/C++, and ideally some computer architecture knowledge
  • Experience using C#, Python, Lua, or other scripting language
  • Experience using digital content creation tools (3ds Max, Maya, Houdini, etc.
  • Understanding of good usability and user interface design tropes
  • Grasp of the fundamentals of 3D math
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
