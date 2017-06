Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an Associate Systems Programmer to work on our Platform team at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our Systems Programmer Do:

Design and develop new features for our engine, from user input to awesome game experience.

Analyze and enhance existing features, and support the artists and designers using them.

Who we are looking for:

0-2 years of C/C++ systems programming experience in the games industry

Previous work experience on a medium-to-large team

Excellent communication across disciplines.

Solid 3D math skills.

Passionate about making great games.

Preferred: