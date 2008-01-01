webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Intrepid Studios Inc
Website:
http://www.AshesofCreation.com
Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Associate Programmer

Intrepid Studios is looking for programmers!

You must be able to identify and solve challenges within an existing yet constantly evolving code base. We're also highly collaborative so we need engineers who are comfortable working closely with designers to develop a shared vision and then work to see it through to completion. The exceptional engineer we are looking for is able to dive deeply into the lower level technology, create systems for our artists and designers to help them develop intuitive and attractive experiences, and be versatile enough to dive into the full codebase to tackle any programming problem that may be presented.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

* Develop, modify, and debug software in script and C/C++.

* Deploy, evaluate performance, optimize, and test software on PC and console platforms.

* Collaborate with other internal departments (art, design, audio, QA, etc.)

* Document software and features for internal and external engineering teams.

* Participate in the scheduling, design, performance, and code review process.

* Other duties may be assigned to accomplish company or department objectives.

Experience:

* Experience programming user interface design and implementation a plus.

* Experience programming client-server and/or peer-to-peer design and implementation a plus.

* Experience programming on a shipped title a definite plus.

Education:

* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related discipline or equivalent experience.

Other Skills and Abilities:

* Strong familiarity with C / C++.

* Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.

* Familiarity with Unreal 4 and Blueprint scripting a major plus.

* Fluent in at least one other high-level scripting language such as Lua, Python, Perl, or PHP.

* Strong understanding of XML.

* Distributed network (cloud computing) programming a plus.

* Ability to collaborate, coordinate, communicate, and support other team members.

* Creative, motivated, focused, passionate, results-oriented personality.

* Demonstrable ability to write efficient, clean, readable, portable, and reliable code.

* Ability to work with non-programming team members.

* Passion about games and game development a plus.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested