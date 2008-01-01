Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are looking for an Associate Product Manager to help run the operation of our mobile games.

To be successful in this role, you should have a genuine interest in mobile games, and an authentic love for major IPs like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Your main responsibilities include performing product analysis, informing feature requirements, assisting in the prioritization of features, and improving the overall user experience. Our ideal candidates should combine a technical background with a Business Administration or similar degree.

Ultimately, you’ll work with internal teams to inform priorities and make our games perform better in the marketplace.

What You’ll Do:

Perform controlled experiments on live products

Suggest product improvements based on data analysis and surveys

Work with and improve business models for forecasting and planning

Coordinate with Publishing and Data Science teams to drive performance improvements

Conduct research to identify customer needs and market gaps

Work alongside the Publishing team to ensure proper advertisement and positioning of our games

Survey and review player feedback to drive the prioritization of new game features

Analyze the competitive mobile game landscape for best practices and improvements to our games

What We Seek:

1-2 Years of hands-on experience working with software development teams, ideally with mobile and/or consumer products

Strong understanding of the free-to-play mobile game market

Ability to work with large data sets to monitor and manage product performance

Familiarity with market research, consumers’ behavior, survey, and marketing techniques

Strong communication skills along with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross functional teams

BSc in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics (MBA acceptable if paired with technical background)

Experience with MySQL, Redshift, and data analysis software is strongly preferred

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.