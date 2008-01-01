Associate Producer

Key Areas of Responsibility
Well-being and productivity of one or more Scrum teams by acting as a Scrum Master
Directly responsible for the delivery of development projects
Ensuring the Production process is improved and maintained in alignment with company and industry wide best practices
Serve as a catch-all for any production tasks the require attention
Management
Acts as a Scrum Master for one or more Scrum teams
Coordinates with groups across the company to ensure a successful product or project delivery including Release Management, Documentation, and Support
Offers solid communication skills, both oral and written.
Observes deadlines; endeavors to exceed expectations.
Process
Suggest improvements to the Production process based on best practices and internal team feedback
Provides instruments for overview and control of development projects
Reports accurate status of development projects
Maintains parts of the global production schedule, involved in workshare and assignment and schedule risk mitigation
Knowledge
Demonstrates a high-level of proficiency with the workflow processes used by the company; investigation and recommendation of applicable software tools and technologies.
Demonstrates a high-level of proficiency with industry standard techniques for executing Agile in a software development environment; specifically Scrum
Demonstrates proficiency as a servant leader; ability to coach and motivate teams without direct reporting
Quality
Demonstrates proper and appropriate techniques in coordination of interdepartmental communication.
Properly escalates and resolves issue that would compromise the quality of a delivery
Qualifications
Required
Experience in the software development industry is required
Knowledge of the software development life cycle
Excellent communication skills in English in written and spoken form
Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
Demonstrated ability to excel within a dynamic environment
Organized, detail oriented, and self-motivated
Emotional intelligence and a bias for establishing good relationships
Drive to take ownership of the whole team, product and individual success
Servant leadership mindset
Good sense of humor
Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
Desired
International experience working with different cultures, languages and/or countries
Certified Scrum Master with 1+ years Scrum Master experience
3+ years working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations
Excellent interpersonal, presentation and influence skills to achieve results working with internal stakeholders and external partners
Project Management skills including schedule, resource planning, and risk analysis
Experience as a software engineer and/or technical lead
This position requires US citizenship or permenant citizen status due to ITAR restrictions.