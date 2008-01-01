webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Website:
http://bisimulations.com/
Location:
Orlando, Florida
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Associate Degree
Associate Producer

Key Areas of Responsibility

  • Well-being and productivity of one or more Scrum teams by acting as a Scrum Master

  • Directly responsible for the delivery of development projects

  • Ensuring the Production process is improved and maintained in alignment with company and industry wide best practices

  • Serve as a catch-all for any production tasks the require attention

Management

  • Acts as a Scrum Master for one or more Scrum teams

  • Coordinates with groups across the company to ensure a successful product or project delivery including Release Management, Documentation, and Support

  • Offers solid communication skills, both oral and written.

  • Observes deadlines; endeavors to exceed expectations.

Process

  • Suggest improvements to the Production process based on best practices and internal team feedback

  • Provides instruments for overview and control of development projects

  • Reports accurate status of development projects

  • Maintains parts of the global production schedule, involved in workshare and assignment and schedule risk mitigation

Knowledge

  • Demonstrates a high-level of proficiency with the workflow processes used by the company; investigation and recommendation of applicable software tools and technologies.

  • Demonstrates a high-level of proficiency with industry standard techniques for executing Agile in a software development environment; specifically Scrum

  • Demonstrates proficiency as a servant leader; ability to coach and motivate teams without direct reporting

Quality

  • Demonstrates proper and appropriate techniques in coordination of interdepartmental communication.

  • Properly escalates and resolves issue that would compromise the quality of a delivery

Qualifications

Required

  • Experience in the software development industry is required

  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle

  • Excellent communication skills in English in written and spoken form

  • Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

  • Demonstrated ability to excel within a dynamic environment

  • Organized, detail oriented, and self-motivated

  • Emotional intelligence and a bias for establishing good relationships

  • Drive to take ownership of the whole team, product and individual success

  • Servant leadership mindset

  • Good sense of humor

  • Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Desired

  • International experience working with different cultures, languages and/or countries

  • Certified Scrum Master with 1+ years Scrum Master experience

  • 3+ years working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations

  • Excellent interpersonal, presentation and influence skills to achieve results working with internal stakeholders and external partners

  • Project Management skills including schedule, resource planning, and risk analysis

  • Experience as a software engineer and/or technical lead

This position requires US citizenship or permenant citizen status due to ITAR restrictions.

