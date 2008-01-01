Avid video game player, familiar with a wide variety of games and platforms.

QA, balance testing, or competitive gaming experience a plus.

Experience with production tracking software (JIRA, Hansoft, etc.).

Organized, self-directed, and able to adjust to shifting schedules and requirements.

Two or more shipped titles in a production role, having worked on at least one of these titles from pre-production through submission.

Coordinate with off-site team members and outsourcing partners to keep them synced with the team.

Team up with IT and administration to ensure that all members of the team have the resources needed to succeed.

Organize and directly manage specific parts of the game under the guidance of other producers.

Collaborate and coordinate with design, art, engineering, and other groups to ensure all departments are fulfilling project goals and objectives.

Support the producers as part of the production team, and help manage projects through all stages of development.

We’re looking for a kickass Associate Producer who thrives inside of a development environment to join our production team at Skydance Interactive. You will work with producers and project leads to help manage the entire game. You’ll help lead cross-functional teams to create exciting new gaming experiences, and be there every step of the way from concept to release. Our ideal teammate is a proactive super-communicator with a great attitude.

