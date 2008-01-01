Located in Chicago, Level Ex’s fast-growing game studio is transforming the way surgeons hone their skills by practicing high-risk surgeries with the latest medical devices in our industry-leading mobile, AR, and VR titles. Our games are built using state-of-the-art graphics and physics tech, and deploy an arsenal of well-designed game mechanics to capture the thrill and challenge of performing real surgery. These games increase dramatically in difficulty as the player progresses, and are carefully crafted with professional level design, compulsion loops, flow channels, and deliberate gameplay balance. Backed with a mature art pipeline and latest-gen engine tech, we’re able to recreate surgery with spectacular realism. Our engine has earned the trust of the country’s leading surgeons; plus, we’ve custom-built GPU-based real-time fluids, tissue shading, and soft-body systems that enable a wide range of new game mechanics in mobile and VR. Our team unites award-winning game designers, developers, and 3D artists with top surgeons, all passionate about using game design approaches to keep doctors across the world performing at the top of their game.
We’re looking for a talented, driven Associate Producer to join our team.
What You’ll Be Doing with Us
Assist multiple projects simultaneously at different stages of development from concept to completion
Work closely with development team members to translate tasks into JIRA for tracking and monitoring
Contribute and help develop timelines and schedules for software releases
Assist with the development and track project schedules, mitigate risks, offer contingency plans
Work closely with internal QA and the testing process
Setup internal game build reviews, collect feedback, and organize action items generated
Attend meetings and keep meticulous notes, assign and follow-up on action items
Coordinate and assist with marketing, business development, focus testing, outsourcing and other external parties
Work closely with the executive producer on the tasks described above, and more
Who We Want to Meet
2 plus years of related experience in production, game design and/or development
Experience in Atlassian’s JIRA
Experience in Microsoft Office and/or Google Suite software
Excellent communication (verbal and written) and time management skills
Understanding of QA and the testing process
Strong problem solving abilities and able to stay on-task without supervision
Capable of multitasking and managing numerous priorities simultaneously
Strong attention-to-detail abilities and follow through on tasks, no matter how small
Willingness to grow and take on new challenges
Bonus points for
Internal game production experience, especially on mobile
Strong experience in Atlassian’s JIRA
Experience working in or managing QA
How We Make You Happy
Competitive Salary
Paid Vacation, Sick Days, and Paid Holidays
Medical, Dental, FSA, and 401K plan
Commuter Benefits
Unlimited Cold Brew Coffee, Beer, and Snacks
Flexible work schedules/Relaxed work environment
Creating cutting-edge products and hiring great people that make you excited to come to work every day
Still Interested?
Send us your resume and a cover letter telling us why you’re the perfect fit for the role. Email us at careers@level-ex.com