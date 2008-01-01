Located in Chicago, Level Ex’s fast-growing game studio is transforming the way surgeons hone their skills by practicing high-risk surgeries with the latest medical devices in our industry-leading mobile, AR, and VR titles. Our games are built using state-of-the-art graphics and physics tech, and deploy an arsenal of well-designed game mechanics to capture the thrill and challenge of performing real surgery. These games increase dramatically in difficulty as the player progresses, and are carefully crafted with professional level design, compulsion loops, flow channels, and deliberate gameplay balance. Backed with a mature art pipeline and latest-gen engine tech, we’re able to recreate surgery with spectacular realism. Our engine has earned the trust of the country’s leading surgeons; plus, we’ve custom-built GPU-based real-time fluids, tissue shading, and soft-body systems that enable a wide range of new game mechanics in mobile and VR. Our team unites award-winning game designers, developers, and 3D artists with top surgeons, all passionate about using game design approaches to keep doctors across the world performing at the top of their game.

We’re looking for a talented, driven Associate Producer to join our team.

What You’ll Be Doing with Us

Assist multiple projects simultaneously at different stages of development from concept to completion

Work closely with development team members to translate tasks into JIRA for tracking and monitoring

Contribute and help develop timelines and schedules for software releases

Assist with the development and track project schedules, mitigate risks, offer contingency plans

Work closely with internal QA and the testing process

Setup internal game build reviews, collect feedback, and organize action items generated

Attend meetings and keep meticulous notes, assign and follow-up on action items

Coordinate and assist with marketing, business development, focus testing, outsourcing and other external parties

Work closely with the executive producer on the tasks described above, and more

Who We Want to Meet

2 plus years of related experience in production, game design and/or development

Experience in Atlassian’s JIRA

Experience in Microsoft Office and/or Google Suite software

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and time management skills

Understanding of QA and the testing process

Strong problem solving abilities and able to stay on-task without supervision

Capable of multitasking and managing numerous priorities simultaneously

Strong attention-to-detail abilities and follow through on tasks, no matter how small

Willingness to grow and take on new challenges

Bonus points for

Internal game production experience, especially on mobile

Strong experience in Atlassian’s JIRA

Experience working in or managing QA

How We Make You Happy

Competitive Salary

Paid Vacation, Sick Days, and Paid Holidays

Medical, Dental, FSA, and 401K plan

Commuter Benefits

Unlimited Cold Brew Coffee, Beer, and Snacks

Flexible work schedules/Relaxed work environment

Creating cutting-edge products and hiring great people that make you excited to come to work every day

Still Interested?

Send us your resume and a cover letter telling us why you’re the perfect fit for the role. Email us at careers@level-ex.com



