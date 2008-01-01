webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Associate Producer

Located in Chicago, Level Ex’s fast-growing game studio is transforming the way surgeons hone their skills by practicing high-risk surgeries with the latest medical devices in our industry-leading mobile, AR, and VR titles. Our games are built using state-of-the-art graphics and physics tech, and deploy an arsenal of well-designed game mechanics to capture the thrill and challenge of performing real surgery. These games increase dramatically in difficulty as the player progresses, and are carefully crafted with professional level design, compulsion loops, flow channels, and deliberate gameplay balance. Backed with a mature art pipeline and latest-gen engine tech, we’re able to recreate surgery with spectacular realism. Our engine has earned the trust of the country’s leading surgeons; plus, we’ve custom-built GPU-based real-time fluids, tissue shading, and soft-body systems that enable a wide range of new game mechanics in mobile and VR. Our team unites award-winning game designers, developers, and 3D artists with top surgeons, all passionate about using game design approaches to keep doctors across the world performing at the top of their game.


We’re looking for a talented, driven Associate Producer to join our team.


What You’ll Be Doing with Us  


  • Assist multiple projects simultaneously at different stages of development from concept to completion

  • Work closely with development team members to translate tasks into JIRA for tracking and monitoring

  • Contribute and help develop timelines and schedules for software releases

  • Assist with the development and track project schedules, mitigate risks, offer contingency plans

  • Work closely with internal QA and the testing process

  • Setup internal game build reviews, collect feedback, and organize action items generated

  • Attend meetings and keep meticulous notes, assign and follow-up on action items

  • Coordinate and assist with marketing, business development, focus testing, outsourcing and other external parties

  • Work closely with the executive producer on the tasks described above, and more


Who We Want to Meet


  • 2 plus years of related experience in production, game design and/or development

  • Experience in Atlassian’s JIRA

  • Experience in Microsoft Office and/or Google Suite software

  • Excellent communication (verbal and written) and time management skills

  • Understanding of QA and the testing process

  • Strong problem solving abilities and able to stay on-task without supervision

  • Capable of multitasking and managing numerous priorities simultaneously

  • Strong attention-to-detail abilities and follow through on tasks, no matter how small

  • Willingness to grow and take on new challenges

Bonus points for

  • Internal game production experience, especially on mobile

  • Strong experience in Atlassian’s JIRA

  • Experience working in or managing QA


How We Make You Happy  

  • Competitive Salary

  • Paid Vacation, Sick Days, and Paid Holidays

  • Medical, Dental, FSA, and 401K plan

  • Commuter Benefits

  • Unlimited Cold Brew Coffee, Beer, and Snacks  

  • Flexible work schedules/Relaxed work environment

  • Creating cutting-edge products and hiring great people that make you excited to come to work every day


Still Interested?  

Send us your resume and a cover letter telling us why you’re the perfect fit for the role. Email us at careers@level-ex.com

 

