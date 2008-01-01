SUMMARY OF POSITION

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. seeks an Associate Manager, Brand Content & Partnerships for the Marketing department. With the support of the Brand content and Partnerships manager, the Associate Manager will be responsible of the development and execution of the brand content strategy for WBIE and build a best-in-class content strategy across all WBIE games portfolio.



This is a rare opportunity to create original content, develop content partnerships and cross promotion opportunities, defining engagement metrics, and leveraging new technologies and distribution opportunities.



The role interfaces with various WBIE teams including Brand marketing, PR, Consumer Insights, Product Development, Mobile Publishing and International as well as with other WB and Time Warner divisions, licensors, developers, promotional partners, and First Parties to execute on cross-divisional and cross-promotional opportunities supporting the titles.



The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge in content production and a strong interest in video games and in particular in eSports.



JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

With the support of the Brand Content Manager, the Associate Brand Content Manager will assist in developing, orchestrating and executing comprehensive global brand content plans including eSports, Live Streaming and cross promotion partnerships plans for assigned console products.

Assist in continual best practice and new trends research to provide insights in brand content, eSports and live streaming.

Assist in the creation and execution of the communication and social plan of each content and initiative created by the brand content team.

Coordinate programs with internal PR, trade marketing, brand, production and studios teams to ensure streamlined communication and execution.

Support logistics and organization of live including presence at consumer shows and events like E3, PAX, Comic-con and eSports events.

Support Manager and Director of Brand Content in development of marketing presentations as needed.

Maintain deliverable dates and be accountable for delivery of brand materials worldwide on time and on budget.

Monitor North American content marketing budgets to ensure adherence to approved levels.

Manage relationships with key external partners such as first party, and creative/promo agencies.

Work closely with functional teams across Warner Bros. (e.g. DC Entertainment, Warner Home Video, TV, Theatrical and WB Consumer Products) and other key partners to develop and execute on cross-promotional programs.

Coordinate global execution of the eSports and Live Streaming strategies.

Other duties as assigned.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

BA/BS degree required.

Coursework emphasis in business/marketing/communications strongly preferred.

Excellent analytical, verbal, and written skills.

Results oriented, self-motivated.

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Computer literate in Microsoft Word, Excel and presentation software programs required.

Ability to analyze a variety of data and identify marketing trends.

High degree of comfort managing multiple projects.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

Requires some travel.

Passion for gaming and entertainment content.

Preferred candidates will have working knowledge/interest in content production and/or eSports.

Preferred candidates will play games on a weekly basis on console, mobile and/or PC.



The Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies is an equal opportunity employer and considers all candidates for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital status, military or veteran's status (including protected veterans, as may be required by federal law), sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.