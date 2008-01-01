**Only submittals with Cover Letters will be considered.

What games you are currently playing.

Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.

Cover Letter which should include:

You have a higher educational degree

You have a base knowledge of Unity

You love console and pc gaming.

You know how to read and make queries in analytics systems.

You have a good understanding of Agile development with SCRUM

Ownership on creating a positive and highly productive work environment.

Excited to learn new software and game development processes.

Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design and sound.

A minimum of 1 year as Associate Producer in video game development.

Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.

Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.

Process and validate Work for Hire Paperwork

Coordinate and provide support for the process/workflow of the game development process from concept to completion

TicToc Games is seeking an Associate Game Producer with outstanding organizational and communication skills to support Producers in day to day tasks!

