Job description
TicToc Games is seeking an Associate Game Producer with outstanding organizational and communication skills to support Producers in day to day tasks!
Responsibilities
Coordinate and provide support for the process/workflow of the game development process from concept to completion
Organize and maintain Jira tickets
Track asset lists and progress statuses
Gather market research data
Capture SCRUM meeting notes
Process and validate Work for Hire Paperwork
Requirements
Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.
Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.
A minimum of 1 year as Associate Producer in video game development.
Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design and sound.
Excited to learn new software and game development processes.
Ownership on creating a positive and highly productive work environment.
Pluses
You have a good understanding of Agile development with SCRUM
You know how to read and make queries in analytics systems.
You love console and pc gaming.
You have a base knowledge of Unity
You have a higher educational degree
Required Application Materials
Resume
Cover Letter which should include:
Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.
What games you are currently playing.
**Only submittals with Cover Letters will be considered.