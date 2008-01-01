webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tic Toc Games
Website:
http://www.tictocgames.com
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

Associate Game Producer

Job description

TicToc Games is seeking an Associate Game Producer with outstanding organizational and communication skills to support Producers in day to day tasks!

 

Responsibilities

  • Coordinate and provide support for the process/workflow of the game development process from concept to completion

  • Organize and maintain Jira tickets

  • Track asset lists and progress statuses

  • Gather market research data

  • Capture SCRUM meeting notes

  • Process and validate Work for Hire Paperwork

 

Requirements

  • Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.

  • Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.

  • A minimum of 1 year as Associate Producer in video game development.

  • Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design and sound.

  • Excited to learn new software and game development processes.

  • Ownership on creating a positive and highly productive work environment.

Pluses

  • You have a good understanding of Agile development with SCRUM

  • You know how to read and make queries in analytics systems.

  • You love console and pc gaming.

  • You have a base knowledge of Unity

  • You have a higher educational degree

 

Required Application Materials

  • Resume

  • Cover Letter which should include:

    • Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.

    • What games you are currently playing.

 

**Only submittals with Cover Letters will be considered.


 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested