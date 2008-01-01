Associate Game Designer - VR Platform

Mindshow is an app that lets users create cartoons in VR. We’re looking for an entry-level designer to help us build awesome environments and props that make it easy for players of all backgrounds to make hilarious cartoons. The contract is for 6 months (full-time, onsite) with additional work possible. You must be located in Los Angeles, CA and able to accept full-time employment in the US.

Check out our trailer ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCVwx_vNe8U ) and learn more about us at Mindshow.com

AT MINDSHOW, YOU WILL:

Work on a multidisciplinary team of artists, engineers, and designers

Collaborate with artists and designers to create props and environments with high narrative utility from concept through shipping

Contribute to a library of reference material to help dial the experience and utility of a prop or environment

Graybox props and environments to define scale, proportion and composition as early in the process as possible

Build shipping collision geometry for props and environments

Prototype and tune environment elements (ambiance, sfx, events, etc)

Participate in design reviews across the entire product

REQUIREMENTS

Unity or Unreal experience

A portfolio with at least one “completed” title

Proficiency in 3D modeling software (Maya preferred)

Good sense of aesthetics, particularly composition

Experience working within the technical limitations of a game engine

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experience working with Source Control (git, Plastic, P4)

BONUS