Associate Game Designer - VR Platform

Mindshow is an app that lets users create cartoons in VR. We’re looking for an entry-level designer to help us build awesome environments and props that make it easy for players of all backgrounds to make hilarious cartoons. The contract is for 6 months (full-time, onsite) with additional work possible. You must be located in Los Angeles, CA and able to accept full-time employment in the US.
Check out our trailer ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCVwx_vNe8U ) and learn more about us at Mindshow.comAT MINDSHOW, YOU WILL:
Work on a multidisciplinary team of artists, engineers, and designers
Collaborate with artists and designers to create props and environments with high narrative utility from concept through shipping
Contribute to a library of reference material to help dial the experience and utility of a prop or environment
Graybox props and environments to define scale, proportion and composition as early in the process as possible
Build shipping collision geometry for props and environments
Prototype and tune environment elements (ambiance, sfx, events, etc)
Participate in design reviews across the entire product
Unity or Unreal experience
A portfolio with at least one “completed” title
Proficiency in 3D modeling software (Maya preferred)
Good sense of aesthetics, particularly composition
Experience working within the technical limitations of a game engine
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Experience working with Source Control (git, Plastic, P4)
Experience working in VR
Strong Unity experience
Architecture background
Audio editing experience