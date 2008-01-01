webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Mindshow, Inc.
Website:
http://www.mindshow.com
Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Other
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

Associate Game Designer - VR Platform

Mindshow is an app that lets users create cartoons in VR. We’re looking for an entry-level designer to help us build awesome environments and props that make it easy for players of all backgrounds to make hilarious cartoons. The contract is for 6 months (full-time, onsite) with additional work possible. You must be located in Los Angeles, CA and able to accept full-time employment in the US.


Check out our trailer ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCVwx_vNe8U ) and learn more about us at Mindshow.com

AT MINDSHOW, YOU WILL:

  • Work on a multidisciplinary team of artists, engineers, and designers

  • Collaborate with artists and designers to create props and environments with high narrative utility from concept through shipping

  • Contribute to a library of reference material to help dial the experience and utility of a prop or environment

  • Graybox props and environments to define scale, proportion and composition as early in the process as possible

  • Build shipping collision geometry for props and environments

  • Prototype and tune environment elements (ambiance, sfx, events, etc)

  • Participate in design reviews across the entire product

REQUIREMENTS

  • Unity or Unreal experience

  • A portfolio with at least one “completed” title

  • Proficiency in 3D modeling software (Maya preferred)

  • Good sense of aesthetics, particularly composition

  • Experience working within the technical limitations of a game engine

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills

  • Experience working with Source Control (git, Plastic, P4)

BONUS

  • Experience working in VR

  • Strong Unity experience

  • Architecture background

  • Audio editing experience

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested