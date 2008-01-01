This position will be responsible for:
Teaching undergraduate courses in Digital Simulation & Gaming technologies;
Advising undergraduate students;
Serving on faculty and governance committees;
Committing to the goals and objectives of the University’s general education program;
Engaging in professional development/scholarly activities; represent the University in community service activities/events;
Engaging with students in out-of-classroom co-curricular activities.
Shawnee State University is the regional state university for South-Central Ohio. It is a primarily undergraduate, four-year public university. Additional information about SSU is available at www.shawnee.edu.
To apply: https://jobs.shawnee.edu/postings/4009