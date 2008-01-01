webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Shawnee State University
http://www.shawnee.edu
Portsmouth, Ohio
United States
Educator/Academic
Full Time
Android, Linux / UNIX, Mac OS X
Not Applicable
Master's Degree/MBA
Assistant Professor of Digital Simulation &amp; Gaming.

This position will be responsible for:

 

    Teaching undergraduate courses in Digital Simulation & Gaming technologies;

 

    Advising undergraduate students;

 

    Serving on faculty and governance committees;

 

    Committing to the goals and objectives of the University’s general education program;

 

    Engaging in professional development/scholarly activities; represent the University in community service activities/events;

 

    Engaging with students in out-of-classroom co-curricular activities.

 

Shawnee State University is the regional state university for South-Central Ohio. It is a primarily undergraduate, four-year public university. Additional information about SSU is available at www.shawnee.edu.

 

To apply: https://jobs.shawnee.edu/postings/4009

