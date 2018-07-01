Assistant Professor of Animation and Game Design

Hampshire College is seeking an Assistant Professor to join our revolutionary team defining the future of undergraduate education in Animation and Game Design. Since its founding in 1970, Hampshire has been a leader in experimental student-driven education and continues today with no departments, no letter grades, and customized majors for every student. Each student’s journey through Hampshire is unique and self-directed. Faculty members are responsible for advising, supporting, and inspiring a multi-disciplinary and diverse student body.

Responsibilities include:

Teach two courses per semester, with great freedom and support to design new courses that are most compelling to you

Advise students throughout their time at Hampshire, including close mentorship on their individualized concentrations and their capstone (thesis) projects

Collaborate with colleagues to develop and plan the curriculum

Be an active scholar/artist in your field(s) of expertise

Participate in college governance

Requirements include:

A passion for innovative undergraduate teaching

Professional experience in Animation and Game Design

A track record as both a successful collaborator and an independent scholar/artist

A commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse academic community

A terminal degree and/or substantial industry experience by the date of appointment (July 1, 2018)

Submission Materials:

Statement of teaching and research/production interests

Resume/CV

Links to sample work

Three letters of recommendation

Submit your materials via our website at http://hamp.it/AGDsearch and click on "apply for this position." Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, however only candidates whose applications are received by October 1, 2017 will be assured full consideration. Contact AGDsearch@lists.hampshire.edu with any questions.

Hampshire College is committed to an active, intentional, and ongoing engagement with diversity—in the curriculum, in students and employees, and in the college’s intellectual, social, and cultural endeavors. Hampshire recognizes that institutional excellence comes from fully engaging with diversity in all aspects of its activities. We seek applicants who will contribute to the College’s commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse academic community. We strongly encourage applications from women and minority candidates.