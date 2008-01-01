Assistant Professor/Instructor in Animation

DePaul University’s Animation program invites Animators and Game Artists to apply for a full-time teaching position in the heart of downtown Chicago. Our Animation program, ranked #16 in the US by Animation Career Review, is the largest in the Midwest. We are part of DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts, which also includes cross-disciplinary programs in Cinema, VFX, and Game Development. There are currently over 200 majors enrolled in our Animation MFA, MA, BFA and BA degrees, and we have ten full-time Animation faculty members who have worked for studios including Walt Disney Feature Animation, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Will Vinton, JibJab, Sesame Street, Klasky Csupo, Day 1 Studios, and Microsoft Games. Animation resources include a stop motion studio, two green screen stages, a sound recording and mixing studio, and a mocap studio. Past visiting artists include the Brothers Quay, Yuri Norstein, David O’Reilly, and the Wachowskis. DePaul Animation students have won a 2016 Student Academy Award in Animation and been a part of game teams that have produced the IGF Student Showcase winning games Octodad and Devil’s Tuning Fork. For more about the Animation program please visit our website: http://www.cdm.depaul.edu/academics/Pages/BFAinAnimation.aspx

Ideal candidates for the position will have teaching and production experience in one or more of the following areas of cinema, television, and game development: traditional animation, 3d modeling, 3d animation, stop motion, motion graphics, visual effects and motion capture. Job responsibilities include teaching, advising, service, supervising student projects and continued creative activities and/or scholarship in the field. Position begins fall of 2017. Rank and salary commensurate with qualifications and experience; position is dependent on budget approval. Qualified candidates with substantial professional experience are welcome to apply, regardless of college degree.

Apply at https://facultyopportunities.depaul.edu/postings/1017. For priority consideration, apply by December 11th; applications will continue to be accepted until position is filled.

DePaul University is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, marital status, physical or mental disability, protected veteran status, genetic information or any other legally protected status, in accordance with applicable federal, state and local EEO laws.