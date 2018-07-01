Assistant Professor in Game Design

University of California, Davis Department of Cinema and Digital Media Faculty Position in Game Design

As part of the Hiring Investment Program in Digital Media Production and Game Development, the University of California at Davis invites applications for a tenure track position in game design in the Department of Cinema and Digital Media starting July 1, 2018. The appointment will be at the Assistant Professor level. The appointee will join a rapidly growing interdisciplinary team of faculty engaged in collaborative research, design, and development of digital games and interactive media at UC Davis.

We are seeking candidates not only experienced with pitching, prototyping, designing, and developing analog or digital games, but who will also teach the practical and professional aspects of game design; build bridges between academic, independent, and industry contexts; distribute and exhibit original software across multiple platforms and venues; and continue to develop games as a critical and artistic practice. We are particularly interested in candidates whose games investigate and intervene in the way we play through innovative game design, novel technologies, custom interfaces, aesthetic experimentation, historical research, personal biography, or social justice. Professional experience working in a videogame development studio, organizing a community co-working space, or publishing as a self-employed game developer is a plus and we welcome both independent and industry applicants.

The appointee will be expected to assume a leadership role at UC Davis, participating in game labs and helping to build a new program in critical game making. In addition to their own creative practice, the appointee will teach in undergraduate and graduate classes, collaboratively engage in the activities, service, and life of the department as well as with other disciplines at the university level. They will work to establish meaningful connections to broader academic, professional, commercial and/or public communities. Candidates should have received (or be about to receive) a terminal degree (MFA, PhD, or foreign equivalent) in game design or a related field by September 24, 2018 and must have demonstrated excellence in research and a commitment to quality teaching. The department is particularly interested in candidates who have experience working with students from diverse backgrounds and a demonstrated commitment to improving access to higher education for disadvantaged students.

Interested persons should apply using the instructions given at: https://recruit.ucdavis.edu/apply/JPF01816. Applications should include a cover letter, an updated curriculum vitae, a link to an online portfolio of games, an artist statement (characterizing current practice as well as future vision), a teaching statement, a diversity statement, and contact information for four references. Review of completed applications will begin December 1, 2017. The position remains open until filled.

