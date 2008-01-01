Assistant Professor for Digital Animation Game Design (9 month, Tenure Track-Programming) – Ferris State University

This is a nine-month, Tenure-Track faculty position within the School of Digital Media at Ferris State University. The faculty position will teach primarily programming courses and advise students for the Digital Animation and Game Design program.

Required: Master's degree in Game Development, Media, Entertainment, Computer Science or equivalent. Professional-level 2D and 3D game programming skills, as exhibited by portfolio. Two years of experience in interactive development of software towards entertainment. The successful candidate must also demonstrate the potential for undergraduate teaching excellence, must be able to contribute to the ongoing development of the department, and must show strong interpersonal and communication skills needed to work effectively with a diverse array of students and colleagues.

For a complete posting or to apply, access the electronic applicant system by logging on to http://employment.ferris.edu.

Ferris State University, an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, is committed to enhancing equity, inclusion, and diversity within its community. Ferris offers employment opportunities to qualified candidates seeking careers in a student-focused environment that values opportunity, collaboration, diversity and educational excellence. Learn more about the Ferris Mission and community at ferris.edu. The University actively seeks applications from women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and other underrepresented groups. For more information on the University's Policy on Non-Discrimination, visit: ferris.edu/non-discrimination. Applicants requiring accommodation or assistance completing an application or participating in the hiring process should contact the Office of Human Resources at (231) 591-2150 or fsujobs@ferris.edu