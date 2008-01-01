Telltale games Marketing team is looking for a talented Assistant Graphic Designer to create promotional and marketing/sales focused graphics. This person will also be responsible for managing concurrent design tracks and design banner ads, landing pages, email campaigns, and various printed materials including magazine ads, packaging, etc.

Responsibilities:

Creating promotional and other marketing/sales-focused graphics.

Working neatly within established design guidelines.

Heavy lifting accurate and quick graphic production and batch processing.

Managing multiple concurrent design tracks.

Visual/graphic design across multiple online products, including banner ads, landing pages, application UI, Web UI, and email campaigns.

Maintain asset libraries for reusable, systematic design.

Versioning of ads (web, print) and submission material art based on established design direction of source art.

Ensure graphics and art are aligned with broader brand identity aesthetic.

Producing game screenshots, from selection to execution (using proprietary software).

Preparing accurate and timely vendor-ready files for print and packaging production.

Ability to work under limited supervision.

Ability to work flexible hours as dictated by workload.

Ability to adjust pace based on urgent marketing material requests.

Efficient, well organized, and can excel under the pressure of competing deadlines.

Requirements:

A diverse portfolio that exhibits excellent use of typography, color, imagery, composition/layout and attention to detail.

Full knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite.

Experience dealing with templates from different platforms (Xbox, Playstation, etc.).

Proficiency with Windows environment.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Passion for gaming is a big plus.

Minimum 2 years or experience.

Bonus Skills:

Information design skills.

BFA/MFA or equivalent industry experience.

Experience in designing with Xbox, Playstation, Steam, and other gaming platforms in mind.

Ability to quickly learn new software/proprietary tools.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.