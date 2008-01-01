Location:
Salt Lake City, Utah
Country:
United States
Platform
Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Art Producer, Outsourcing
WB Games Inc. seeks an Art Producer, Outsourcing for the Avalanche Production department. The Art Producer is responsible for working with both, internal and external game teams; initiating and setting up new tasks, reviewing art, providing feedback, reference and other resources under guidance of Art Directors and Leads for external art and animation partners to ensure the quality of outsourced game content. You also will help with various task estimates, priority and schedules for multiple external teams at any given time.
Avalanche Software was acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment from Disney in 2016. The studio's first title under WBIE will be a companion video game to the upcoming Cars 3, in partnership with Warner Bros., Disney, and Pixar.
Job Responsibilities:
- Collect and setup tasks with appropriate concept, reference, example materials and technical specifications for various art teams (Characters, Environment, Concept, Animation, UI & VFX).
- Review incoming asset deliveries for art quality, accuracy and technical setup.
- Track all tasks in an organized way that shows timeline, time spent on tasks and associated budgets.
- Review and prioritize tasks based on project and milestone needs on a regular basis.
Job Requirements:
- Strong Artistic eye for game assets
- Good understanding of technical requirements for in engine assets.
- Proficient in Photoshop, Maya, and Excel.
- Strong communication and multitasking skills.
- Minimum of 3 years of Professional experience in games and related entertainment.
- Technical game assets creation. Mesh, UV’s, Texture and Material setup/creation.
- Unreal 4 game engine experience is a plus.
- Experience working in creative high paced environments.
