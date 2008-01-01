WB Games Inc. seeks an Art Producer, Outsourcing for the Avalanche Production department. The Art Producer is responsible for working with both, internal and external game teams; initiating and setting up new tasks, reviewing art, providing feedback, reference and other resources under guidance of Art Directors and Leads for external art and animation partners to ensure the quality of outsourced game content. You also will help with various task estimates, priority and schedules for multiple external teams at any given time. Avalanche Software was acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment from Disney in 2016. The studio's first title under WBIE will be a companion video game to the upcoming Cars 3, in partnership with Warner Bros., Disney, and Pixar. Job Responsibilities:

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message