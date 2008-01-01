Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Art Outsourcing Manager to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Manage and facilitate the art outsourcing process from beginning to end

Integrate outsourced art assets into the game

Execute on feedback provided by in-house leads and provide timely, clear, and consistent feedback to outsource partners

Monitor submissions from outsource partners to ensure that quality is consistent and high, as well as adhering to technical specifications

Work with the in-house team and coordinate with the outsourcing partners to meet milestone deadlines

Proactively identify risks associated with meeting project milestones

Ensure necessary and appropriate steps are taken to resolve difficulties which may impede progress or compromise achievement of project’s objectives.

Qualifications:

5+ years of professional industry experience

Expert written and verbal communication skills

Proven art skills and high attention to detail to provide QA on all incoming assets

Ability to integrate incoming assets into the appropriate pipeline.

Demonstrable competence in problem solving, with an ability to overcome resistance, setbacks, and obstacles.

Would Love to See:

Knowledge of industry standard software (Maya, Substance Designer, Photoshop, etc.)

Experience developing MMOs or large scale persistent multiplayer games

Passion for developing and playing video games

Please Note: This is a full-time, on-site position.