Sucker Punch is looking for a highly motivated Art Outsource Manager to join our dev team in Seattle, Washington. Our ideal candidate has strong visual and communication skills and a solid understanding of the art creation process from an aesthetic, pipeline, and technical standpoint. The Art Outsource Manager will be the link between the development team and our external partners, implement and manage the art outsource infrastructure and practices and lead on creating an art outsource strategy that ensures continuity of vision and quality across all character and environment art assets with external vendors.



Responsibilities

Collaborating with the art leads to understand and communicate the visual goals of the project externally and maintain consistency of this vision with outside vendors and teams

Collaborate with the production team and art leads in the creation and overall management of external art schedules and resource plans

Tracking and providing specific visual feedback on all assets throughout the stages of production to completion

Create and implement the art production pipeline between internal and external productions and enforcing the process throughout the project cycle

Evaluate external parties for viability and quality and making recommendations on choice of external vendor

Requirements

Portfolio or reel demonstrating the basic capability to make solid art choices

At least 3+ years prior game industry experience in an art outsource manager, art director or lead artist role

Understands game production design process and methodology and has been through numerous cycles in a leadership capacity

Effective communication with peers, art staff, and senior management

Previous experience with outsourcing, managing external vendors or teams, and directing others through written communication

