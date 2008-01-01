The Art Director is responsible for establishing and communicating that artistic vision of the project to the art staff. The Art Director is also responsible for managing the art team towards the execution of the vision while considering the production, design and technical limitations inherent in the project. They have final approval over all artwork in the game and are responsible for creating the approval process.



Responsibilities:

Set product vision, maintain high standards regarding aesthetic and technical aspects of art content.

Work with Lead Designer to establish project’s vision and flow of the game.

Supervise and support a team of artists with clear and consistent direction.

Responsible for the Art team and ownership over its deliverables.

Foster communication between Art and all departments to execute the project’s vision.

Help maintain milestone and Art schedules with production team.

Responsible for hiring necessary art staff, training, and career direction for the art team.

Demonstrates a high level of creativity and originality in treatment of episodic titles.

Responsible for managing the schedules of Concepts, Animation, Environments, Character Modeling, Character Setup, UI, FX and Choreographers for the project at hand.

Responsible for generating, updating and maintaining roadmap.

Essential Skills and Qualifications:

Must have 6 or more years experience with game development and artistic leadership.

Possess a good knowledge of production life cycles and demands.

Demonstrated experience in teaching technical and traditional art processes and mentoring artists.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of art production experience (Masters in Fine Arts preferred).

Must have strong communication skills and a positive and professional attitude.



Portfolio Requirements

Along with your cover letter and resume, please include a link to your portfolio with samples that represent the range of your skills, provided that everything has been cleared for release by copyright owners. Generally, 12 to 15 pieces are a good sample.







Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.