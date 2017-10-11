Are you ready to play a critical, game changing role at the studio making one of the most beloved franchises of all time? Are you an exceptional craftsperson with the highest standards of visual excellence? Crystal Dynamics has a rare opening for an Art Director, working on some of the most prestigious AAA franchises in the industry. We are looking for an exceptional talent to bring onto the team and continue the long tradition of visually stunning and award winning titles from Crystal Dynamics.
Crystal Dynamics, a part of the Square-Enix family, is constantly on the hunt for top-tier gaming talent worldwide. We pride ourselves on attracting and developing the best talent available to concept, create, and contribute to the most exciting projects in gaming today. 20+ years of history creating fun and exciting titles for the world to enjoy as well as our studio’s 1000+ years of combined game industry experience provides a rich tapestry of tested and new ideas to draw from as have established us as one of the best studios in the world to work for.
Join now to be a big fish in a small but awe-inspiring pond of developers and play your part in the formative stages of new AAA games being built in our Redwood City studio, just south of San Francisco. Benefits for this full-time Art Director position include competitive salary, health insurance options to suit all lifestyles, generous paid time-off, as well as other studio and corporate perks, such as a free gym and discounts on games and goodies.
Position Summary:
The Art Director is one of the most integral roles within the team. This individual is responsible for inspiring, leading, and driving the visualization process, from collaborative conceptualization through final product and setting the vision and quality bar for the product at a level that is amongst the top tier within the industry. Responsibilities include a focus on the visual development of the product, and works closely with the Producer(s), Creative Director and Leads Group to ensure the quality and integrity of the product meets or exceeds product vision, and pushes the boundaries of competitive visual quality.
She/he is responsible for establishing the art production pipeline and art specifications documentation, as well as creating and maintaining the long term vision for both the staff and the product, and must be able to demonstrate solid conceptual, visualization and prototyping skills and techniques, as well as an exceptional understanding of visual storytelling and methodology. The successful Art Director will also have the ability to remain hands-on enough in the art production to troubleshoot and devise solutions with both the internal art team as well as external vendors.
An art portfolio demonstrating highly realistic visuals is required to be considered for this role.
Crystal Dynamics is an EOE and M/F/D/V employer.