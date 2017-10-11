Are you ready to play a critical, game changing role at the studio making one of the most beloved franchises of all time? Are you an exceptional craftsperson with the highest standards of visual excellence? Crystal Dynamics has a rare opening for an Art Director, working on some of the most prestigious AAA franchises in the industry. We are looking for an exceptional talent to bring onto the team and continue the long tradition of visually stunning and award winning titles from Crystal Dynamics.

Crystal Dynamics, a part of the Square-Enix family, is constantly on the hunt for top-tier gaming talent worldwide. We pride ourselves on attracting and developing the best talent available to concept, create, and contribute to the most exciting projects in gaming today. 20+ years of history creating fun and exciting titles for the world to enjoy as well as our studio’s 1000+ years of combined game industry experience provides a rich tapestry of tested and new ideas to draw from as have established us as one of the best studios in the world to work for.

Join now to be a big fish in a small but awe-inspiring pond of developers and play your part in the formative stages of new AAA games being built in our Redwood City studio, just south of San Francisco. Benefits for this full-time Art Director position include competitive salary, health insurance options to suit all lifestyles, generous paid time-off, as well as other studio and corporate perks, such as a free gym and discounts on games and goodies.



Position Summary:



The Art Director is one of the most integral roles within the team. This individual is responsible for inspiring, leading, and driving the visualization process, from collaborative conceptualization through final product and setting the vision and quality bar for the product at a level that is amongst the top tier within the industry. Responsibilities include a focus on the visual development of the product, and works closely with the Producer(s), Creative Director and Leads Group to ensure the quality and integrity of the product meets or exceeds product vision, and pushes the boundaries of competitive visual quality.

She/he is responsible for establishing the art production pipeline and art specifications documentation, as well as creating and maintaining the long term vision for both the staff and the product, and must be able to demonstrate solid conceptual, visualization and prototyping skills and techniques, as well as an exceptional understanding of visual storytelling and methodology. The successful Art Director will also have the ability to remain hands-on enough in the art production to troubleshoot and devise solutions with both the internal art team as well as external vendors.



Essential Duties:

Collaborate with Producers, Leads, and other managers to assemble a quality art team

Lead and motivate the art team to realize overall goals and deliver a successful project on time

Assist the Producer and the Lead in the creation and overall management of the art schedule and resource plans

Provide ongoing constructive feedback to Artists on the team to improve quality and maintain style/visual pillars and “art bible”

Track and approve completed art assets

Collaborate with Lead Programmer to brainstorm technical ideas and solutions

Create and update the Art Bible, ensuring that the art team’s style remains consistent

Establish the art production pipeline and enforcing the process throughout the project cycle

Partner Producer to adjust project goals and design revisions on the fly as necessary to adapt to changing situations to meet established schedules

Participate in managing project-related conflicts and disputes, and counsel marginal performers, according to HR policies

Assist with staff plans, staff assessments and performance appraisals

Support Leads and Producer to keep studio executive staff, the publisher and/or marketing staff up to speed on product status and vision through the preparation and presentation of appropriate project materials (e.g., milestone updates, demos, etc)

Mentor and serve as a technical and creative resource for the team, assisting in the resolution of complex problems, and helping them grow in their roles.

Competencies, Skills & Knowledge:

Understands game production design process and methodology

Demonstrates an understanding of storytelling, craftsmanship and continuity

Effective communication with peers, art staff and senior management

Next generation console experience

Ability to balance impacts of deadlines and resources with style and quality requirements of a title's art direction

Demonstrated ability to solve complex problems efficiently

Ability to maintain pacing in situations of intense schedules

Strong time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines

Ability to work cooperatively on a team spanning artists, programmers and designers, and to compromise when necessary to achieve overall best results

Ability to communicate effectively with executive level staff on a broad range of topics: technical, business, and creative.

Essential Requirements:

Shipped a minimum of 2 video game as an Art Director demonstrating a high visual bar for quality;

At least 7 years prior game industry experience;

Proven track record of working with an established AAA franchise;

Proven AAA console experience in a development side Art leadership position;

B.A. or equivalent degree

An art portfolio demonstrating highly realistic visuals is required to be considered for this role.

Crystal Dynamics is an EOE and M/F/D/V employer.