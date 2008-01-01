About Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid is a new small game studio based out of Park City, UT. We're obsessed with building high-quality, fun games on mobile. We're knee-deep building a mid-core, multiplayer, realtime battler for iphone and android.
The Job
We're looking for a passionate, games-loving, ambitious art director to be fully in charge of the entire visual and auditory experience of our mid-core targeted game. A candidate must be confident making large decisions about game art and style. A candidate who can create art assets themselves is a huge plus.
Responsibilities:
Apply by mailing a resume to jobs@parallelplaid.com