About Parallel Plaid

Parallel Plaid is a new small game studio based out of Park City, UT. We're obsessed with building high-quality, fun games on mobile. We're knee-deep building a mid-core, multiplayer, realtime battler for iphone and android.

The Job

We're looking for a passionate, games-loving, ambitious art director to be fully in charge of the entire visual and auditory experience of our mid-core targeted game. A candidate must be confident making large decisions about game art and style. A candidate who can create art assets themselves is a huge plus.

Responsibilities:

Set visual style and direction for the game.

Hire and manage artists to create high-quality content from concept to productio n.

Create and manage an art budget.

Apply by mailing a resume to jobs@parallelplaid.com