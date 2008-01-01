webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Parallel Plaid
Website:
http://www.parallelplaid.com
Location:
Park City, Utah
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Art Director

About Parallel Plaid

Parallel Plaid is a new small game studio based out of Park City, UT.  We're obsessed with building high-quality, fun games on mobile.  We're knee-deep building a mid-core, multiplayer, realtime battler for iphone and android.

The Job

We're looking for a passionate, games-loving, ambitious art director to be fully in charge of the entire visual and auditory experience of our mid-core targeted game. A candidate must be confident making large decisions about game art and style. A candidate who can create art assets themselves is a huge plus.

Responsibilities:

  • Set visual style and direction for the game.
  • Hire and manage artists to create high-quality content from concept to production.
  • Create and manage an art budget.

Apply by mailing a resume to jobs@parallelplaid.com

