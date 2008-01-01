Studio Art Director

Toys For Bob is one of the longest-lived game studios in the world. TFB was founded in 1989 and has developed a wide variety of successful games on virtually every platform including the popular toys to life game franchise Skylanders. Our studio is located in Novato, California, a quick 20 minute drive north from the Golden Gate Bridge. We are a mix of game-industry veterans, energetic new developers, and everything in-between. We work hard, yet maintain a fun and laid-back work place complete with Tiki/Pirate Culture and a welcoming policy for friendly dogs.

Toys for Bob is looking for a talented and creative Studio Art Director to join our team in creating the next generation of award-winning games for console.

The Studio Art Director, working with the project’s creative director, technical and artistic leadership, will promote standards and establish a cohesive vision. As an excellent communicator and artistic visionary, the Art Director elevates standards and ensures artistic vision by exhibiting passion for the craft, driving consistency in content, and pushing quality within our products.

Responsibilities will include:

Establish a unified artistic direction, vision, and high production standard in the creation of a polished cross-platform game

Lead in the collaborative development of conceptual artwork, sketches, storyboards and product pitches which define and convey your artistic vision;

Actively take part in the game development process to ensure we create a clear artistic vision. Communicate art direction goals on an executive level with corporate teams and external partners. Responsible for the creation of style guides and related materials for internal and external teams. Play game on a regular basis and provide feedback on visuals.



Work with the Creative Director/Studio Heads to ensure that art priorities are effectively defined and processes meet the product’s goals in a timely fashion;

Contribute innovative ideas and\or original assets for all aspects of game prototyping, production and development.

Regularly meet with art leads to define art quality standards

Provide Inspiration to art staff and facilitate training opportunities to develop all art disciplines;

Oversee all art hiring, training, development & resourcing

The skills and experience we’re looking for: