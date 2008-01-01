ART DIRECTOR

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for a visionary project Art Director to lead our art team, which includes veterans from both games and film. This overarching position includes direct involvement with the environment, character, effects, lighting, concept and animation teams. You will be the driving force in shaping the art direction and visual story-telling for our next critically acclaimed title.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Oversee the visual development of the project and its implementation

Develop and ensure quality assurance protocols for artwork

Review and approve artists’ work and serve as internal art critic

Ensure that the artistic style is consistent across all disciplines

Communicate the visual design and development of the project to the art team through verbal discussions, art specifications, and style guides and reference material

Visually direct and mentor the artists on the team before and during production through discussions and reviews of their work

Maximize aesthetic innovation, quality, and art resources, while adhering to budget constraints

Maintain and communicate a strong knowledge of innovative game production technologies and the capabilities / limitations of these technologies as they relate to project goals

Collaborate with and push the rendering team and other technologists to ensure delivery of the art team’s goals at the highest-possible quality

Work with the technical art team and tools teams to create a tools and rendering plan that will allow successful delivery of Hangar 13’s next title and establish groundwork for future projects

Evaluate outsourcing partners and contractors as necessary

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

A big-picture, people person who thrives on the challenge of coming up with a continuous stream of fresh, new ideas while leading our incredibly talented team.

Minimum Requirements:

6 to 10+ years experience as a Lead or Art Director in 3D art production in games and / or film

Strong, supportive, proven mentor and leader with the ability to build, inspire, manage and grow large teams of talented artists

Bachelor’s degree in art or fine art, or equivalent experience

Thorough understanding of the development process of large-scale videogame franchises, from concept through release, working closely with cross discipline teams, at a senior art management level of responsibility

Strong, supportive, proven mentor and leader with the ability to build, inspire, manage and grow large teams of talented artists

Willingness to learn new software tools and technologies and the ability to implement them downstream

Demonstrated ability to work with a high degree of self-direction successfully

Ability to work in a team setting, under tight deadlines and time constraints

Full cycle game experience, with at least 3 AAA shipped titles

Excellent art skills with expertise in the latest technologies

Strong communication and project management skills

Proven management and team-building skills

Experience and skill in hiring, supervising and motivating people, and in writing and delivering meaningful feedback and performance reviews

Demonstrable creative vision with an eye for excellence and a penchant for trailblazing

Deep understanding of the methods behind leading-edge visuals, from tools to techniques to technologies

Avid gamer with a passion for this industry and the lifelong pursuit of pushing the envelope of what is possible in interactive entertainment

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1770