Company Name:
Skydance Interactive
Website:
https://www.skydanceinteractive.com/
Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Director
Education:
Some College
Art Director

 

Job Description


Skydance Interactive is looking for a rockstar Art Director to work on an unannounced virtual reality title.The Art Director oversees the entire art vision, pipeline and production on a project, partnering with the lead designer and technical director to lead the team to achieve creative goals on time and at a high level of quality. We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success.


Requirements

  • Establish and communicate strong artistic direction via style guides and art targets

  • Work with internal and external partners to communicate and maintain product vision

  • Encourage artistic development of the art staff through training and mentorship

  • Proven ability to conceptualize, communicate and guide development’s artistic vision

  • Manage and mentor artists on the team to reach their career goals, along with providing constructive feedback

  • Show technical depth maintaining visual quality while maintaining game performance

  • Track visual and artistic trends in the game industry, with an emphasis on next generation technology and techniques

  • Demonstrate excellent creative, analytical and organizational skills

  • Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment

  • Passion for creating engaging, innovative, emotional and transformative player experiences


Skills We Look For

  • 10+ years of games industry art experience shipping AAA titles

  • 5+ years of game industry experience as an Art Director

  • Strong all-round skills in both 2D and 3D

  • Solid understanding of popular games and their art direction

  • Ability to prioritize art deliveries based on changing project needs

  • Broad knowledge in relevant art disciplines including: concept, modeling, environments, lighting, VFX and UI/UX

  • Ability to effectively direct and delegate to art leads

  • Able to give effective critiques and take feedback and criticism

  • Open-minded, motivating, and inspiring personality

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

  • Demonstrate compelling vision and passion for the presented project

Pluses

  • Shipped games for both PC and console

  • Experience with UE4

  • Experience working in VR

  • Experience working with both internal and external IP and related stakeholders

