Job Description





Skydance Interactive is looking for a rockstar Art Director to work on an unannounced virtual reality title.The Art Director oversees the entire art vision, pipeline and production on a project, partnering with the lead designer and technical director to lead the team to achieve creative goals on time and at a high level of quality. We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success.





Requirements

Establish and communicate strong artistic direction via style guides and art targets

Work with internal and external partners to communicate and maintain product vision

Encourage artistic development of the art staff through training and mentorship

Proven ability to conceptualize, communicate and guide development’s artistic vision

Manage and mentor artists on the team to reach their career goals, along with providing constructive feedback

Show technical depth maintaining visual quality while maintaining game performance

Track visual and artistic trends in the game industry, with an emphasis on next generation technology and techniques

Demonstrate excellent creative, analytical and organizational skills

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment

Passion for creating engaging, innovative, emotional and transformative player experiences





Skills We Look For

10+ years of games industry art experience shipping AAA titles

5+ years of game industry experience as an Art Director

Strong all-round skills in both 2D and 3D

Solid understanding of popular games and their art direction

Ability to prioritize art deliveries based on changing project needs

Broad knowledge in relevant art disciplines including: concept, modeling, environments, lighting, VFX and UI/UX

Ability to effectively direct and delegate to art leads

Able to give effective critiques and take feedback and criticism

Open-minded, motivating, and inspiring personality

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Demonstrate compelling vision and passion for the presented project

Pluses