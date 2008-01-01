Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for a rockstar Art Director to work on an unannounced virtual reality title.The Art Director oversees the entire art vision, pipeline and production on a project, partnering with the lead designer and technical director to lead the team to achieve creative goals on time and at a high level of quality. We believe small, focused, close-knit teams can move mountains, and strong but collaborative creative leadership is a key to that success.
Requirements
Establish and communicate strong artistic direction via style guides and art targets
Work with internal and external partners to communicate and maintain product vision
Encourage artistic development of the art staff through training and mentorship
Proven ability to conceptualize, communicate and guide development’s artistic vision
Manage and mentor artists on the team to reach their career goals, along with providing constructive feedback
Show technical depth maintaining visual quality while maintaining game performance
Track visual and artistic trends in the game industry, with an emphasis on next generation technology and techniques
Demonstrate excellent creative, analytical and organizational skills
Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment
Passion for creating engaging, innovative, emotional and transformative player experiences
Skills We Look For
10+ years of games industry art experience shipping AAA titles
5+ years of game industry experience as an Art Director
Strong all-round skills in both 2D and 3D
Solid understanding of popular games and their art direction
Ability to prioritize art deliveries based on changing project needs
Broad knowledge in relevant art disciplines including: concept, modeling, environments, lighting, VFX and UI/UX
Ability to effectively direct and delegate to art leads
Able to give effective critiques and take feedback and criticism
Open-minded, motivating, and inspiring personality
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Demonstrate compelling vision and passion for the presented project
Pluses
Shipped games for both PC and console
Experience with UE4
Experience working in VR
Experience working with both internal and external IP and related stakeholders