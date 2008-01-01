Art Director, Magic The Gathering

Cryptic Studios is looking for an experienced visionary project Art Director to lead the visual development for the Magic The Gathering MMO!

As the leader of a talented and passionate art team at Cryptic, you’ll work with concept, character, environment, animation, VFX and UI artists to establish, evangelize and drive the art style and visual storytelling of the project.

The ideal candidate has an impeccable eye for aesthetic quality, excellent visual and verbal communication skills as well as a deep, hands-on understanding of current gen game development from concept and to launch.

Every day you could be:

Establishing and refining a unified artistic vision, style and quality standards for an unannounced project based on an extremely exciting, well-known fantasy IP

Providing clear, concise, consistent and timely visual direction, guidance and feedback across all aspects of art development

Developing style guides and reference materials to provide the team, our partners, and larger organization a clear understanding of the visual identity and direction of the project

Collaborating with artists, designers and engineers to create amazing gameplay experiences

Partnering with production to build, evaluate and revise art schedules and manage art initiatives

Supporting, mentoring and inspiring the art team to realize overall goals and deliver a successful project on time





What we’d like to see:

7+ years full cycle console or PC game development experience on products demonstrating a high visual bar, with one or more shipped titles as Art Director from concept through release

Broad experience across real time art disciplines including concept, character, animation, environment, VFX, lighting and shading

Strong creative vision, with an excellent eye for artistic quality and knowledge of techniques and technologies used to achieve specific visual targets

Demonstrated ability to work in a broad range of non-realistic styles, within technical constraints, using proprietary systems and tools

Solid understanding of fundamental design elements, color theory, anatomy, drawing and painting

Exceptional leadership and communication skills with a collaborative, team player attitude

Calm, positive and professional attitude while working under multiple deadlines

Ability to articulate complex visual ideas with clarity and conviction

BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience

Pluses:

Experience working, partnering and fostering productive relationships with established brands and IP holders

Strong hands-on abilities in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art

High level of proficiency with 2D and 3D game development tools including, but not limited to: 3ds Max, Zbrush, Maya, Photoshop, Substance, etc.

Willingness to learn, evaluate and evangelize appropriate usage of new software, tools and technologies

Experience working successfully with one or more outsource partners as an integral and visually consistent part of the project pipeline

Avid gamer on multiple platforms





Required application materials:

Resume and cover letter

Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating relevant art direction and/or artistic skills

An art test and/or additional artistic sample material may be required

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com