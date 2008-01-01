Art and Animation Generalist

About Us :

At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual honesty, and high quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.

We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.

The Role :

Our company culture is unique. Instead of a traditional company hierarchy, we’re building a flat team that is dynamic, collaborative, organic and fast. Our approach to marketing mirrors our culture.

Our approach involves empowering creatives with deep, real-time data in a flat, highly iterative, creative environment. Some of our team members include creatives who have worked at CP+B, Wieden + Kennedy, Goodby Silverstein, DDB, Saatchi and Saatchi and more.

We’re building an internal creative agency exclusively servicing our marketing needs. Ideas come first here and we’re on a mission to build the world’s best marketing team, merging cutting edge performance marketing with world-class brand marketing.

Interested? Good.

We’re looking for a creative director with a track record of creating memorable creative campaigns that weave a story in 3 seconds, delve into unique human insights and create powerful emotional connections. We want tons of ideas and want to take them from idea to execution in the blink of an eye.

As a member of our creative team, you’ll be responsible for creating multiple innovative campaigns that work in a high paced environment again and again. With our incredible performance team and technology, you’ll be empowered with real-time data, giving you the feedback and tools to rapidly iterate your campaign concepts independently.



If you like working autonomously, are comfortable reviewing data from campaigns, appreciate a flexible and completely flat work culture, and love moving fast and breaking things, then tie up your shoes and get over here.

Responsibilities

Possess not just exceptional art direction skills but the ability to implement strategic and conceptual thinking as well.

Contribute to creating original, persuasive, conceptually compelling work for campaigns

Create multiple art concepts, designs and animations for all of our games and develop multiple ads every week.

Support the company brand to ensure consistent use of the brand identity. Ensure all creative, marketing and corporate materials conform to standards for consistency in visual identity, messaging and positioning, including voice and personality

Ensure deadlines are met

Brainstorm and align on solutions with the creative team

Develop and execute campaigns from concept to completion as a generalist, having a good understanding of Art, Graphic Design, Motion Graphics and Animation

Manage tight delivery pipelines and schedules.

Qualifications

2-5 years of creative experience, preferably in advertising agencies (Copywriter, Art Director, ACD, CD)

Experience as a generalist with hands-on work in Graphic Design, Animation, Art

Knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator, Photoshop, Flash and After Effects.

A compelling portfolio of distinctive work that demonstrates exceptional art direction within a variety of campaigns and projects

Passion to break boundaries and craft ideas

Knowledge of content creation, product development, and launch strategies

Very strong verbal and written communication skills

Knowledge and PASSION for brand communication and digital marketing

Sounds Good?

Our offices are located in the heart of San Francisco, and are easily accessible by local, regional transit (BART, Muni, etc.). While we work hard to make the best games out there, we support a casual, open environment where we’re all in this together!