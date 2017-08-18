Applied Digital Arts Tenure Track Position

The Department of Art and Art History at Kutztown University invites applications for a full-time, tenure track position in Applied Digital Arts (Game Arts specialist) starting in Fall 2017. We seek a high-energy, dedicated individual to teach courses in game art and playable media, and related courses in the visual arts.

Requirements: MFA or equivalent terminal degree in a field related to Game Art, conferred no later than August 18, 2017; strong professional portfolio of artwork related to Game Art; minimum of one year teaching experience or equivalent professional experience. The successful candidate should be accomplished in the creation and production of Game Art, and have knowledge of art design for games, character and environmental design, and 2D/3D modeling and animation. Professional experience in the field of Game Art is preferred. Successful interview and demonstration of relevant abilities required.

Application must include: letter of interest addressing position requirements and teaching philosophy, curriculum vita, names and contact information for three references, ten samples of personal artwork and unofficial transcripts. Official undergraduate and graduate transcripts required before hire. Send materials via: https://kuva.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/34561/GlgWCVnObQ

Completed applications received by January 15, 2017, will receive full consideration and review of applications will continue until the position is filled.

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer and actively solicits applications from women and minority candidates. Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a member of the State System of Higher Education. All applicants for employment are subject to a criminal background check.