The Department of Art and Art History at Kutztown University invites applications for a part-time, temporary position in Applied Digital Arts for Fall 2017. We seek a dedicated individual to teach two courses during the 2017-18 academic year: 1. Visual Storytelling and Character Design (Fall 2017) and 2. Game Design and Prototyping (Spring 2018).

In accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, performance review and evaluation of faculty is based on effective teaching and fulfillment of professional responsibilities; continuing scholarly growth; and service. Required: MFA or equivalent terminal degree in a field related to Game Art, conferred no later than August 18, 2017; a strong portfolio of professional projects related to Game Art; teaching experience or commensurate professional experience. The successful candidate will be accomplished in the creation and production of Game Art and/or Animation and have knowledge of and proficiency in art for games, character and environmental design as well as the creation of engaging narratives.

Application must include: letter of interest addressing position requirements, curriculum vita, names and contact information for three references, samples of professional projects related to Game Art, and unofficial transcripts. Official undergraduate and graduate transcripts will be required before hire. Send materials via: https://kuva.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/36397/6ZQ4p8Kqr2.

Completed applications received by June 19, 2017 will receive full consideration. Review of applications will continue until the position is filled.

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer and actively solicits applications from women and minority candidates. Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a member of the State System of Higher Education. All applicants for employment are subject to a criminal background check.