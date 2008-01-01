About Us :

At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual honesty, and high quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.

We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.

The Role :

Are you a talented animator with a passion for gaming and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking an Animator to join our team of talented game professionals in our studio in downtown San Francisco. This role will work closely with our art directors on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate will be extremely well versed with Flash, as that will be their primary (but not only) tool used on the job. They will also have experience animating both human and non-human characters in 2D and 3D, as well as have had experience in UI.



Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete an animation exercise in addition to a formal interview.

Responsibilities

Produce high quality animations under the supervision of our Art Directors

Meet set deadlines with completed and fully realized animations

Work in a highly collaborative environment to fully realize our characters and environments through movement

Communicate with our team when assistance is needed or challenges are presented on the project

Qualifications

Portfolio Requirements: Examples of character (human and non-human) animations and diverse range of art styles and techniques

At least one year of experience in game development animation

Exceptional skills in animating the human bipedal figure, as well as other organic forms

A solid grasp of the principles of body movement, anticipation, overshoot, follow-through, squash and stretch and other facets of 2D animation

Advanced knowledge of After Effects

The ability to effectively collaborate with game designers and programmers

Large visual database and a passion for video games

Experience working with deadlines, and a deadline driven mentality to complete your work

Able to work in a wide range of styles

Solid understanding and comfortability with both Photoshop and Illustrator

Have the ability to work in the United States without sponsorship

High degree of self motivation and discipline

Exceptionally organized with a high attention to detail

While not required, the following attributes will help set you apart from the other candidates:

Associates or Bachelor of Arts degrees from an accredited institution in a related field

Skills in illustration and vector for creating characters or simple FXs

A solid grasp of the principles of body movement, anticipation, overshoot, follow-through, squash and stretch and other facets of 3D animation

Sound Good?

Our offices are located in the heart of San Francisco, and are easily accessible by local, regional transit (BART, Muni, etc.). While we work hard to make the best games out there, we support a casual, open environment where we’re all in this together!