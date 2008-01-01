We are looking for talented animators to join our team in creating an MMORPG with a fantasy setting.

With a state of the art facility located in beautiful San Diego, our team is dedicated to an environment that supports creativity and success.

At Intrepid Studios, we are searching for people who are passionate and driven to excel and have a desire to invest their time and effort in the success of what will be the most anticipated MMO in the industry.

As our Animator you will be giving our characters life, as well as creating and implementing high-end graphics. Your demo reel and portfolio should showcase walk cycles, a wide array of game-related animations, as well as strong understanding of core animation principles such as weight, anticipation and impact.

Minimum Requirements

Three years of animation experience

Rigging and skinning

Exceptional communication skills, team oriented

Strong knowledge of Unreal Engine 4 animation pipeline

Thorough understanding of animation theory and the principles of animation (squash and stretch, timing, anticipation, staging, appeal)

Exceptional skill in animating bipeds and multi-legged figures

Ability to animate a variety of facial expressions

Recommended

Bachelor’s degree or technical equivalent

Knowledge of the Unreal Engine 4 VFX pipeline

Fluency with Maya for character animation and Animation Rigging Toolset (ART)

Knowledge of UE4 Blueprints

Please send your CV in PDF format, and include your demo reel as well as your website (if applicable).



An animation test may be requested.