webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
This job has expired and you can't apply for it anymore. Start a new search.
Company Name:
Intrepid Studios Inc
Website:
http://www.AshesofCreation.com
Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree

Animator

We are looking for talented animators to join our team in creating an MMORPG with a fantasy setting.

With a state of the art facility located in beautiful San Diego, our team is dedicated to an environment that supports creativity and success.

At Intrepid Studios, we are searching for people who are passionate and driven to excel and have a desire to invest their time and effort in the success of what will be the most anticipated MMO in the industry.

As our Animator you will be giving our characters life, as well as creating and implementing high-end graphics. Your demo reel and portfolio should showcase walk cycles, a wide array of game-related animations, as well as strong understanding of core animation principles such as weight, anticipation and impact.

Minimum Requirements

  • Three years of animation experience

  • Rigging and skinning

  • Exceptional communication skills, team oriented

  • Strong knowledge of Unreal Engine 4 animation pipeline

  • Thorough understanding of animation theory and the principles of animation (squash and stretch, timing, anticipation, staging, appeal)

  • Exceptional skill in animating bipeds and multi-legged figures

  • Ability to animate a variety of facial expressions

Recommended

  • Bachelor’s degree or technical equivalent

  • Knowledge of the Unreal Engine 4 VFX pipeline

  • Fluency with Maya for character animation and Animation Rigging Toolset (ART)

  • Knowledge of UE4 Blueprints

Please send your CV in PDF format, and include your demo reel as well as your website (if applicable).


An animation test may be requested.