Animator
Cryptic Studios is looking for talented animators with a genuine passion for making games! As part of the animation team, you’ll work closely with artists, designers and other creative developers to define how the heroes, villains, warriors and beasts move, fight and interact in the worlds of our games.
Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.
Every day you could be:
- Collaborating with artists, designers and engineers to bring life and motion to the characters and worlds of Neverwinter, Star Trek or unannounced projects
- Creating and maintaining animations for real time game assets
- Implementing creatures and characters in-game, including basic rigging, scripting and data
- Developing, maintaining, and evolving the animation pipeline
What we’d like to see:
- 3+ years’ game development experience, specifically working as an animator
- Strong understanding of animation principles and how they can be used to enhance gameplay
- Exceptional skill animating the human bipedal figure, as well as other organic forms
- Extensive real time animation experience using 3ds Max, Maya or equivalent 3D tools
- Basic ability to create, modify, augment and troubleshoot character and creature rigs
- Strong technical aptitude and thorough understanding of modern animation pipelines
- Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude
- BA or BS degree in art, animation or equivalent work experience
Pluses:
- Experience using proprietary game engines and tools
- Familiarity rigging characters with CAT (Character Animation Toolkit) for 3ds Max
- Cinematography/cut scene camera experience
- Skill in one or more related disciplines – technical art, visual effects, traditional/2D animation, etc.
- Familiarity with, and passion for the Dungeons & Dragons and/or Star Trek franchises preferred
Required application materials:
- Resume and cover letter
- Demo reel demonstrating combat, motion mechanics, cycles, non-bipedal/creature work and/or any other relevant animation content
- An animation test may be required
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com