Animator

Cryptic Studios is looking for talented animators with a genuine passion for making games! As part of the animation team, you’ll work closely with artists, designers and other creative developers to define how the heroes, villains, warriors and beasts move, fight and interact in the worlds of our games.

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

Collaborating with artists, designers and engineers to bring life and motion to the characters and worlds of Neverwinter, Star Trek or unannounced projects

Creating and maintaining animations for real time game assets

Implementing creatures and characters in-game, including basic rigging, scripting and data

Developing, maintaining, and evolving the animation pipeline

What we’d like to see:

3+ years’ game development experience, specifically working as an animator

Strong understanding of animation principles and how they can be used to enhance gameplay

Exceptional skill animating the human bipedal figure, as well as other organic forms

Extensive real time animation experience using 3ds Max, Maya or equivalent 3D tools

Basic ability to create, modify, augment and troubleshoot character and creature rigs

Strong technical aptitude and thorough understanding of modern animation pipelines

Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude

BA or BS degree in art, animation or equivalent work experience





Pluses:

Experience using proprietary game engines and tools

Familiarity rigging characters with CAT (Character Animation Toolkit) for 3ds Max

Cinematography/cut scene camera experience

Skill in one or more related disciplines – technical art, visual effects, traditional/2D animation, etc.

Familiarity with, and passion for the Dungeons & Dragons and/or Star Trek franchises preferred

Required application materials:

Resume and cover letter

Demo reel demonstrating combat, motion mechanics, cycles, non-bipedal/creature work and/or any other relevant animation content

An animation test may be required

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com