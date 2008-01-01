webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Website:
http://www.demiurgestudios.com
Location:
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Animator

Demiurge Studios needs a talented animator who can give personality to objects not known for their personality... stuff like washing machines, crabgrass, and evil minions.

Our ideal candidate can set up rigs, skin meshes, manage animation networks and create animations that adhere to a project's animation style. We're looking for an individual who can wow us with technical expertise and surprise us with a perfect keyframe.


Primary Responsibilities

  • Work with designers, artists and engineers to dream up new characters and behaviors
  • Rig, skin, and animate in 2D and 3D at expert level
  • Create facial animation rigs and controls Create and maintain animation networks
  • Give and receive constructive criticism and raise Demiurge's internal artistic bar

Qualifications

  • Demonstrably excellent sense of timing and weight
  • Skilled with industry tools: 3D Studio Max, Character Studio, Maya
  • 2+ years game industry employment
  • Portfolio or demo reel that demonstrates breadth of skill, styles, genres
  • Excellent personal, written and verbal communication
  • Must be eligible to work in United States

Preference given for

  • Experience with Spine 2d or equivalent animation package
  • Experience creating other game assets (models, textures, etc)
  • Traditional concept art and fine art skills
  • Shipped mobile titles
  • BFA (or higher)
  • Outside interests!

Portfolio

Please send a resume and a portfolio for consideration! Your portfolio should include:

  • Game-specific 3D animation - looped walk/run cycles, etc
  • Non-looped 3D animations
  • Game-specific 2D animation
  • Traditional/Hand-drawn animation
  • Life/figure drawings 
