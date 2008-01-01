Demiurge Studios needs a talented animator who can give personality to objects not known for their personality... stuff like washing machines, crabgrass, and evil minions.

Our ideal candidate can set up rigs, skin meshes, manage animation networks and create animations that adhere to a project's animation style. We're looking for an individual who can wow us with technical expertise and surprise us with a perfect keyframe.





Primary Responsibilities

Work with designers, artists and engineers to dream up new characters and behaviors

Rig, skin, and animate in 2D and 3D at expert level

Create facial animation rigs and controls Create and maintain animation networks

Give and receive constructive criticism and raise Demiurge's internal artistic bar

Qualifications

Demonstrably excellent sense of timing and weight

Skilled with industry tools: 3D Studio Max, Character Studio, Maya

2+ years game industry employment

Portfolio or demo reel that demonstrates breadth of skill, styles, genres

Excellent personal, written and verbal communication

Must be eligible to work in United States

Preference given for

Experience with Spine 2d or equivalent animation package

Experience creating other game assets (models, textures, etc)

Traditional concept art and fine art skills

Shipped mobile titles

BFA (or higher)

Outside interests!

Portfolio

Please send a resume and a portfolio for consideration! Your portfolio should include: