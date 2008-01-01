webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Age of Learning, Inc.
Website:
http://abcmouse.com
Location:
Glendale , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Localization
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)

The Age of Learning Publishing team is seeking a bilingual Animator (English and Spanish). The Animator will use his or her expertise in animation and video editing applications to create simple animations specifically tailored for curriculum-based the Spanish language content for children.

The Animator will engage with and support our development and creative teams in generating a high-level localized experience for ABCMouse Learning Activities. The ideal candidate has some experience within publishing, entertainment and/or education. Our environment is fast-paced, so flexibility is a must.

Responsibilities: 

  • Utilizing existing designs, layouts, and files to build new Flash and/or After Effects files for a variety of Spanish language online activities for children ages pre-K though second grade  
  • Learning and using existing software to prepare and export Flash and/or After Effects files into the various formats for use on our website

Desired Skills and Experience: 

  • Expert proficiency in Flash and/or After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, HTML 5
  • Detail-oriented with a solid knowledge of web development, GIT, and video editing
  • Able to handle multiple projects with ease under tight deadlines      
  • Proactive, self-starter with excellent time management skills
  • Creative problem-solver
  • Good communicator who works well in a team setting
