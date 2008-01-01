Location:
Glendale , California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)
The Age of Learning Publishing team is seeking a bilingual Animator (English and Spanish). The Animator will use his or her expertise in animation and video editing applications to create simple animations specifically tailored for curriculum-based the Spanish language content for children.
The Animator will engage with and support our development and creative teams in generating a high-level localized experience for ABCMouse Learning Activities. The ideal candidate has some experience within publishing, entertainment and/or education. Our environment is fast-paced, so flexibility is a must.
Responsibilities:
- Utilizing existing designs, layouts, and files to build new Flash and/or After Effects files for a variety of Spanish language online activities for children ages pre-K though second grade
- Learning and using existing software to prepare and export Flash and/or After Effects files into the various formats for use on our website
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Expert proficiency in Flash and/or After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, HTML 5
- Detail-oriented with a solid knowledge of web development, GIT, and video editing
- Able to handle multiple projects with ease under tight deadlines
- Proactive, self-starter with excellent time management skills
- Creative problem-solver
- Good communicator who works well in a team setting
