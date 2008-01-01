Animator (Bilingual-English and Spanish)

The Age of Learning Publishing team is seeking a bilingual Animator (English and Spanish). The Animator will use his or her expertise in animation and video editing applications to create simple animations specifically tailored for curriculum-based the Spanish language content for children.

The Animator will engage with and support our development and creative teams in generating a high-level localized experience for ABCMouse Learning Activities. The ideal candidate has some experience within publishing, entertainment and/or education. Our environment is fast-paced, so flexibility is a must.

Responsibilities:

Utilizing existing designs, layouts, and files to build new Flash and/or After Effects files for a variety of Spanish language online activities for children ages pre-K though second grade

Learning and using existing software to prepare and export Flash and/or After Effects files into the various formats for use on our website

Desired Skills and Experience: